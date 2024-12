Past vs Present...who wins these awesome fights??

One of my all time fav topics is matching up fighters from the past to the current. And fights that no one has really thought of or talked about. With that said, who wins these 10 fights ?? And how do you like these fights??



Frank Mir 2009 vs Jailton Almeida

Thiago Alves 2009 vs Jack Della

Thiago Silva 2011 vs Khalil Rountree Jr

Rampage Jackson 2007 vs Alex Perreira

Ben Henderson 2012 vs Arman Tsarukyan

Renan Barao 2013 vs Sean Omalley

Ricardo Lamas 2014 vs Mosvar Evloev

Shogun Rua 2011 vs Jiri Prochazka

Rogerio Nogueira 2009 vs Magomed Ankalaev

JDS 2011 vs Sergey Pavovich