Parents here who see their childhood different after being parents

How many here as parents or I suppose just adults see your childhood as being very different than what you thought it was in retrospect. I have a kid and it didn't really hit me how messed up my parenting my parents were until I have thought of doing to my kid what my parents did to me. A lot of abuse and neglect. It didn't really hit me before that. My therapist talked about breaking the cycling and not really expecting my parents to ever recognize what they did let alone apologize. I have one brother that is incapable of parenting his kid, I suspect out of fear of coming across as my parents. I got another that is exactly like my parents. I don't know what to say. In any case, this is a very good clip from Everyone Loves Raymond, that between the jokes had some pretty real moments.

 
If becoming a parent doesn't change the way you see the world than something is seriously wrong with you.

For me I have more respect for what my parents did that was right, and more forgiveness for what they did that was wrong.
 
We had rules , got the crap beat out of us if we broke them. Don't see that much these days , especially when out around town.
 
I now understand why they used to worry about me a lot more. Especially in terms of coming home later than they'd told me to be in
 
I remember thinking my dad was lazy because as a young teen I had to do the dishes and chores after dinner while dad sat and watched the news. He was a plumber who started his day at 4am....

....I want to punch me for thinking that now. Hard. Right in the nose.
 
Being present would be a step up from my dad's parenting. Not being a selfish drug addict would be a step up from my mother's parenting.
 
