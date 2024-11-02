Parents here who see their childhood different after being parents

How many here as parents or I suppose just adults see your childhood as being very different than what you thought it was in retrospect. I have a kid and it didn't really hit me how messed up my parenting my parents were until I have thought of doing to my kid what my parents did to me. A lot of abuse and neglect. It didn't really hit me before that. My therapist talked about breaking the cycling and not really expecting my parents to ever recognize what they did let alone apologize. I have one brother that is incapable of parenting his kid, I suspect out of fear of coming across as my parents. I got another that is exactly like my parents. I don't know what to say. In any case, this is a very good clip from Everyone Loves Raymond, that between the jokes had some pretty real moments.



