freakroor said: there Are methods of torture which are sure to cause both pain and suffering Click to expand...

The thing about this quote is that there could be a time when you are complete numb by pain, so in a sense you don't suffer anymore. Like say if you a whipped a 1000 times, I don't think the pain is as significant by that point.That's what it means I guess, it's all in the mind. The nerves sending the messages to your brain, you can literally cut it off in sense. I know it's not easy, but it is plausible to a degree.