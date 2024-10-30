Paddy Still Believe He Beats Illia

"Heavy, hand sanitizer boy with the win," Pimblett said on his YouTube channel. "Heavy. Well done, Ilia. Give you your due, lad, 16-0 hand sanitizer boy. I can't wait for him to come back up to lightweight. I still think I'd beat him, I really do. I still think I beat him, lad.

"Whether he just beat Max Holloway or not, I still think I'd beat him by kicking him on the feet or taking him down and submitting him, but I genuinely think I'd beat him. Congrats, Ilia Topuria. Well done, son. Congratulations, lad."

Paddy vs Illia at 155. Who wins?

Can’t blame a fighter for believing in their abilities, but I don’t think Paddy offers anything to beat Illia (besides the size difference - Paddy seems to be on the bigger end of LW’s). Interesting to see what each has accomplished since their squabble.

Paddy Pimblett reacts to Ilia Topuria's UFC 308 knockout of Max Holloway: 'I still think I beat him'

Paddy Pimblett still has his sights set on UFC featherweight champion Ilia Topuria. Pimblett (22-3 MMA, 6-0 UFC) and Topuria (16-0 MMA, 8-0 UFC) have been beefing for a while, including an altercation in London in March 2022, as well as a confrontation d
He's supposed to believe he can win, can't knock him for that.

Paddy is easily THE BIGGEST LW, not just seems to be on the bigger end

Ilia in one. Ilia blows him out the water. Ilia breaks his face.
 
They are in very far points in their careers now, back then it was the fight to make but i guess even then Topuria might had beat Pimblett, at the moment makes no sense but what else is Pimblett going to say? Keep the "beef" going.
 
tritestill said:
He's supposed to believe he can win, can't knock him for that.

Paddy is easily THE BIGGEST LW, not just seems to be on the bigger end

Ilia in one. Ilia blows him out the water. Ilia breaks his face.
Click to expand...
Yup… added that in. Can’t knock a fighter for being confident in their abilities.
 
Topuria is a smaller FW. I'm not saying Paddy would beat him, but he'd be much, MUCH bigger if that fight happened. He'd at least have a small chance. But it won't because Paddy missed his chance for this fight now that Topuria has flatlined two of the best FW's ever. Unless he plans on beating Islam first.
 
