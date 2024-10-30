Paddy Still Believe He Beats Illia

Wormwood
"Heavy, hand sanitizer boy with the win," Pimblett said on his YouTube channel. "Heavy. Well done, Ilia. Give you your due, lad, 16-0 hand sanitizer boy. I can't wait for him to come back up to lightweight. I still think I'd beat him, I really do. I still think I beat him, lad.
"Whether he just beat Max Holloway or not, I still think I'd beat him by kicking him on the feet or taking him down and submitting him, but I genuinely think I'd beat him. Congrats, Ilia Topuria. Well done, son. Congratulations, lad."
Paddy vs Illia at 155. Who wins?
Can’t blame a fighter for believing in their abilities, but I don’t think Paddy offers anything to beat Illia (besides the size difference - Paddy seems to be on the bigger end of LW’s). Interesting to see what each has accomplished since their squabble.
Paddy Pimblett reacts to Ilia Topuria's UFC 308 knockout of Max Holloway: 'I still think I beat him'
Paddy Pimblett still has his sights set on UFC featherweight champion Ilia Topuria. Pimblett (22-3 MMA, 6-0 UFC) and Topuria (16-0 MMA, 8-0 UFC) have been beefing for a while, including an altercation in London in March 2022, as well as a confrontation d
www.yahoo.com
