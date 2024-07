I actually think Paddy has a better shot if it stays standing tbh.



Green has really good grappling in his own right, and he's extremely hard to take down. Paddy has been outmuscled in almost all of his UFC fights so far. Leavitt and Gordon both looked physically stronger and were repeatedly getting the upper hand in the clinch. Pushing him against the cage, etc.



Paddy doesn't have the most refined striking, but he does have some power in his hands, and Green isn't exactly the most durable guy out there. If Paddy connects, he can put his lights out. Likely? Not really, but I do think it's the path of least resistance in this fight.