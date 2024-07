cereal gan said: he's gonna get mogged by king green then leave the ufc, have a boxing fight with a random pleb, lose that too, retire and keep doing his garbage youtube channel Click to expand...

Nah not retire but I'm with you on the other shit whether he wins or loses to Green he's gone. He'll get way bigger offers from PFL or stupid youtuber boxing than he will from UFC.he's also not anywhere near good enough to run through this LW div so why take less money to end up in a non ranked guy years from now when you can take money these other companies that are setting money on fire.