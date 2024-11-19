  • We are requiring that all users add Two-Step Verification (2FA) to their accounts, as found here: https://forums.sherdog.com/account/security Within one week, we will automatically set this up, so please make the necessary arrangements. Reach out to an admin if you encounter issues, and we apologize for any inconvenience.

Crime PA dems openly admit to counting illegal ballots in attempt to overturn the senate election

nostradumbass

nostradumbass

Titanium Belt
@Titanium
Joined
Mar 31, 2008
Messages
45,762
Reaction score
50,382
The party that respects "our democracy" and would never ever cheat has refused to concede the senate race in PA nearly 2 weeks after getting voted out of office, and democrat election officials in 4 counties openly say they will ignore the law and courts to count illegal ballots. Bucks county election official said "precedent doesn't matter in this country, and people violate laws all the time". Other counties that plan to ignore the law and count illegal ballots include Montgomery, Centre, and Philadelphia, where the 2020 election flipped in the middle of the night with large ballot dumps for Biden.




 
Yeah this story is odd. Isn't there an official tabulation ran by a state agency? How can counties unilaterally just ignore court orders in their counting?
 
“Our democracy” = their democracy. So glad they got destroyed in this election. Well deserved
 
JudoThrowFiasco said:
Yeah this story is odd. Isn't there an official tabulation ran by a state agency? How can counties unilaterally just ignore court orders in their counting?
Click to expand...
I don’t think they can. It’s just developing. Governor has told them to cut that shit out but still seeing what the result is. I think you drop the people who clearly defied the ruling. Sets a terrible precedence for future elections.
 
Well they won all the states that don't require voter ID so this should surprise nobody. I expect this from this thread:

Stage 1 - It never happened you conspiratard
Stage 2 - Pffft is was like one person with a few ballots
Stage 3 - Yeah it happened and it's a good thing, this one time Trump did a thing.
 
Lead said:
I don’t think they can. It’s just developing. Governor has told them to cut that shit out but still seeing what the result is. I think you drop the people who clearly defied the ruling. Sets a terrible precedence for future elections.
Click to expand...

So this is just an attempt to see if the dem actually won if you count the ballots idiots messed up? Either way, it should be done privately for their own eyes. Publicly announcing is grounds for dismissal
 
JudoThrowFiasco said:
So this is just an attempt to see if the dem actually won if you count the ballots idiots messed up? Either way, it should be done privately for their own eyes. Publicly announcing is grounds for dismissal
Click to expand...
I’m unsure. Sadly, it’s multiple officials that did it. One showed how the votes were almost 50/50 split and wouldn’t have impacted the result but it shows a complete misunderstanding of the process imo and needs punished. Sometimes before the election a court rules to set them aside and then when a race is close they might revisit which is kinda dumb. My take is these decisions should be made upfront and early/ before the election as possible. Candidates and voters have a better understanding of what is expected. Anytime you get this after the fact let’s just keep exploring different counts for whichever result, you harm the process greatly. These people are shit.
 
Now we have the Pennsylvania Supreme Court issuing an emergency ruling telling the Democrats to stop counting illegal votes.


The Court hereby ASSUMES its King's Bench authority over the instant Application, see 42 Pa.C.S. § 502, only to DIRECT that all Respondents, including the Boards of Elections in Bucks County, Montgomery County, and Philadelphia County, SHALL COMPLY with the prior rulings of this Court in which we have clarified that mail-in and absentee ballots that fail to comply with the requirements of the Pennsylvania Election Code, see 25 P.S. §§ 3146.6(a), 3150.16(a), SHALL NOT BE COUNTED for purposes of the election held on November 5, 2024.

This is Democrats telling corrupt Democrats to knock it off. Let's see how far these scumbag Democrat vote counters want to take their election cheating in plain site.

As a reference, here is the actual video of the Buck's County Democrats telling the courts to fuck off and they don't care about the law, just like Joe Biden and the Democrat Administration.

 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

LeonardoBjj
Elections What to know about Venezuela’s election as Maduro faces the toughest race of his decade in power
2 3
Replies
44
Views
2K
Snubnoze707
Snubnoze707

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,252,676
Messages
56,536,389
Members
175,272
Latest member
Pierren11

Share this page

Back
Top