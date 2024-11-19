nostradumbass
The party that respects "our democracy" and would never ever cheat has refused to concede the senate race in PA nearly 2 weeks after getting voted out of office, and democrat election officials in 4 counties openly say they will ignore the law and courts to count illegal ballots. Bucks county election official said "precedent doesn't matter in this country, and people violate laws all the time". Other counties that plan to ignore the law and count illegal ballots include Montgomery, Centre, and Philadelphia, where the 2020 election flipped in the middle of the night with large ballot dumps for Biden.