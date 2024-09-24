(This video ends at 2020, dated but still good to see the history)









**A rankings generator was used to obtain every fight in MMA history stemming from 1990 onward. This was meant to create an objective method of generating quantitative rankings similar to other sports like Tennis, Chess, Golf etc.despite the unique characteristics of not fighting others in the top 10 due to being of different weight classes.Some notes about the software generator: - A fighter will gain points based on wins but lose points based on losses, and will slowly lose points for each week they are inactive.



Therefore a fighters position will often spike up from a win, spike down from a loss, and gradually decline for the time in between their fights.-If a fighter is inactive for 1 consecutive year the generator will eliminate their position in the top 10, no matter where they were ranked, and continue their inactive downward trajectory (until they fight again).-The Ranking generator places an emphasis on a fighters quality of win (or loss) and any consistent string of wins.



A fighter beating an opponent with stronger position will be more significant than lower tier wins. For instance Matt Hume was the only fighter in history the rankings generator placed in the top 10 despite having a negative record (4-5-0). This was likely due to several high quality wins in a row, despite previous losses. Conversely, losing to a higher ranked fighter will not affect your ranking as severely as losing to a lower ranked fighter (but often a single loss will displace most fighters from the top 10 despite who they lose to, considering the competitiveness of being in the top 10) - If a given fighter beats the current #1 ranked fighter, it will significantly raise their points/rankings, but it does not guarantee that they will overtake the #1 position (comparable to sports with similar ranking systems).-The generator does not take into consideration the method of a win or loss, only the quality of opponent at a given period of time.-"No Contest" decisions aren't taking into consideration while generating the rankings and are treated as if the fight never took place.**