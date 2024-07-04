  • Xenforo Cloud has scheduled an upgrade to XenForo version 2.2.16. This will take place on or shortly after the following date and time: Jul 05, 2024 at 05:00 PM (PT) There shouldn't be any downtime, as it's just a maintenance release. More info here

Owning a home is expensive.....

In the span of 3 months, I have spent close to $90K repairing and/or remodeling my home.

What started off as changing a broken sink in the kitchen spawned into a complete remodeling of the entire ground floor. The primary issue is that my house was built in the 70s, and all the plumbing and electrical wiring is janky - by the time the extent of the damage was known (and my walls were torn apart), I said fuck it and decided to renovate from the ground up (changing all the flooring, appliances, cabinets etc.). That was about $70K in total - a reasonable sum considering the scale of the renovation.

Unexpectedly, I had to do a major roof repair and replace the fence in my backyard.......then property taxes came due - in total, I was out another $20K.

The silver lining is that my fridge makes ice now. I've always wanted that.
 
That's $90k Canadian, which is like tree fiddy US dollars plus a stack of Reebok coupons
 
Yep, it's not for the poors. Had to reconfigure the entire drainage system of my back yard resulting in digging out new window wells, which lead to remodeling part of the basement. New deck, new lawn new irrigation system.
 
My house was also built in the 70s and Ive replaced all the flooring, doors, windows, renovated the bathroom and a bunch of other stuff. Not sure the total Ive spent. The electric was messed up as well with like 4-5 outlets/appliances on one 15 amp breaker until I had an electrician fix it.
 
