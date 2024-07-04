Owning a home is expensive.....

In the span of 3 months, I have spent close to $90K repairing and/or remodeling my home.



What started off as changing a broken sink in the kitchen spawned into a complete remodeling of the entire ground floor. The primary issue is that my house was built in the 70s, and all the plumbing and electrical wiring is janky - by the time the extent of the damage was known (and my walls were torn apart), I said fuck it and decided to renovate from the ground up (changing all the flooring, appliances, cabinets etc.). That was about $70K in total - a reasonable sum considering the scale of the renovation.



Unexpectedly, I had to do a major roof repair and replace the fence in my backyard.......then property taxes came due - in total, I was out another $20K.



The silver lining is that my fridge makes ice now. I've always wanted that.