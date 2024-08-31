Economy Over 1.6m (record high) unemployed UK migrants are costing the Taxpayer between £8 and £20b per year

www.dailymail.co.uk

Record numbers of migrants living in Britain are jobless

Official figures show that 1,689,000 non-UK nationals are either unemployed or classed as economically inactive because they are not looking for a job.
www.dailymail.co.uk

89087661-13794959-image-a-125_1724979313013.jpg


Record numbers of migrants living in Britain are not working, costing taxpayers an estimated £8 billion a report warns today.

Official figures show that 1,689,000 non-UK nationals are either unemployed, or classed as 'economically inactive' because they are not looking for jobs. [This sentence already exposes some of the shenanigans involved in deciding who counts in the 'unemployment' statistics.]

The figure for the second quarter of 2024 surpasses the previous high of 1,676,000 recorded at the start of the year, and the 1,628,000 from early in 2012, according to analysis of Office for National Statistics data.

It covers people aged between 16 and 64 who were born overseas and have the right to live in the UK, but excludes students and asylum-seekers.

2021-09-01T131127Z_991826338_RC21HP9UFSCN_RTRMADP_3_BRITAIN-TRAVEL-HEATHROW.JPG


Researchers at the Centre for Migration Control think-tank put the cost to taxpayers of record levels of migrant worklessness at as much as £8.5 billion a year.

They calculate that the total amount of public money attributed to workless migrants – including health, education, transport and housing costs, as well as welfare – could be as high as £20.3 billion.

Robert Bates, research director at the Centre for Migration Control,

image-3.jpg


said last night: "For all the talk of a fiscal 'black hole', the Labour Government seem to be missing the glaringly obvious fact that mass migration is causing economic pandemonium. There is no reason for us to continue handing out so many long-term visas when we are currently having to bail out over a million migrants who are already in Britain but not working. This is the very definition of a Ponzi scheme, and we will only compound the problem if we do not change course soon."
 
It would be 10x that if you count their children who are British citizens by birth but will be sucking up just as much welfare as their parents. And they, too, will also have children who are going to do the same.

That's not counting the crime they add to the country and the cost of jailing them.
 
This is a saving that should be easy to make.

If you aren't working, you can go not work in your own country. I think that's fair enough?

But it's pretty funny to see the Daily Fail put up a graph showing the number of migrants on small boats, which is the obsession of the right in the UK.

If there are 1,600,000 non-working non-natives, but only 20,000 boatmen have crossed the channel this year, that probably never was the real issue.

"Stop the boats" was just more histrionics on a subject that actually requires reflection and analysis, not rhetoric.
 
Between 20 and 8 billion…

So just a random number generated from no where?

What’s funny is that people don’t realise that most people earning less than 150k cost the country money since they put in less than they take lol

Citizens cost more than they are worth in every single country using these same metrics
 
You can't put a price on diversity. It makes me feel so good knowing I love diversity, it makes me feel like i'm simply a better person than people who focus on trivial shit like "rationality" or "sustainability".

Up those numbers 10 fold I say, fuck countries like Poland with their "safe streets" and "low crime rates". They're just racist.
 
Can anyone find this official data they're claiming to reference, I've looked at ONS and can't find anything recent.
 
