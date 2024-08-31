Spoiler: Link Record numbers of migrants living in Britain are jobless Official figures show that 1,689,000 non-UK nationals are either unemployed or classed as economically inactive because they are not looking for a job.

Record numbers of migrants living in Britain are not working, costing taxpayers an estimated £8 billion a report warns today.Official figures show that 1,689,000 non-UK nationals are either unemployed, or classed as 'economically inactive' because they are not looking for jobs. [This sentence already exposes some of the shenanigans involved in deciding who counts in the 'unemployment' statistics.]The figure for the second quarter of 2024 surpasses the previous high of 1,676,000 recorded at the start of the year, and the 1,628,000 from early in 2012, according to analysis of Office for National Statistics data.It covers people aged between 16 and 64 who were born overseas and have the right to live in the UK, but excludes students and asylum-seekers.Researchers at the Centre for Migration Control think-tank put the cost to taxpayers of record levels of migrant worklessness at as much as £8.5 billion a year.They calculate that the total amount of public money attributed to workless migrants – including health, education, transport and housing costs, as well as welfare – could be as high as £20.3 billion.Robert Bates, research director at the Centre for Migration Control,said last night: "For all the talk of a fiscal 'black hole', the Labour Government seem to be missing the glaringly obvious fact that mass migration is causing economic pandemonium. There is no reason for us to continue handing out so many long-term visas when we are currently having to bail out over a million migrants who are already in Britain but not working. This is the very definition of a Ponzi scheme, and we will only compound the problem if we do not change course soon."