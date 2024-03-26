Outpost Building​ Explore the world, gather resources, merge and upgrade outpost units to build your own outpost.

Unique Weapon​ Fully exploit the value of the unique XEN Firearm with different protoslag attributes, and utilize ammunition with diverse performance.

Loot & Farm​ Enjoy the abundant difficulty levels, diverse gameplay features, and distinctive maps of the exploration mode. Venture deep into the brand new zones full of hazards and opportunities, and harvest powerful outpost units.

Co-op Feature​ Fight alongside friends on Recovery Day, or strive together to survive infinite waves of monsters in Endless mode till the last moment.