PC Outpost: Infinite Siege - March 26, 2024

Slobodan

Slobodan

Senior Moderator
Staff member
Senior Moderator
Joined
Jan 12, 2015
Messages
17,266
Reaction score
34,537


PvE, FPS and RTS hybrid. Looks so cool.

Outpost Building

Explore the world, gather resources, merge and upgrade outpost units to build your own outpost.

Unique Weapon

Fully exploit the value of the unique XEN Firearm with different protoslag attributes, and utilize ammunition with diverse performance.

Loot & Farm

Enjoy the abundant difficulty levels, diverse gameplay features, and distinctive maps of the exploration mode. Venture deep into the brand new zones full of hazards and opportunities, and harvest powerful outpost units.

Co-op Feature

Fight alongside friends on Recovery Day, or strive together to survive infinite waves of monsters in Endless mode till the last moment.
Click to expand...

 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,234,705
Messages
55,301,649
Members
174,721
Latest member
Undisputed Boxing Book

Share this page

Back
Top