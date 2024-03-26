Slobodan
PvE, FPS and RTS hybrid. Looks so cool.
Outpost BuildingExplore the world, gather resources, merge and upgrade outpost units to build your own outpost.
Unique WeaponFully exploit the value of the unique XEN Firearm with different protoslag attributes, and utilize ammunition with diverse performance.
Loot & FarmEnjoy the abundant difficulty levels, diverse gameplay features, and distinctive maps of the exploration mode. Venture deep into the brand new zones full of hazards and opportunities, and harvest powerful outpost units.
Co-op FeatureFight alongside friends on Recovery Day, or strive together to survive infinite waves of monsters in Endless mode till the last moment.