Crime Out of Town Officers Already Use Deadly Force During Incident in Milwaukee

www.fox6now.com

Police shooting in Milwaukee, Ohio officers involved; man dead

The location is a little more than a mile from the Republican National Convention security perimeter.
www.fox6now.com

Crazy, they're in town helping with the RNC and end up shooting dead a homeless man armed with two knives. Of course the community advocates are attesting to how beloved the man was and how he was a veteran, stating "why are they in town killing our people?" Do they think local officers would have just let the dude do whatever with the knives?
 
Dude was attacking another unarmed person with two knives…

“More than 4,000 additional law enforcement officials are in Milwaukee for the RNC, and we've long feared how this heavy police presence could increase the risk of deadly police encounters, especially by out-of-state officers who don’t know and aren’t accountable to our community. We offer our condolences to the friends and family of the person killed."

Sooo… Milwaukee just allows people to run around attacking other people with knives?

Wow, how silly of those of those out of town officers to not know that
 
I was driving through Milwaukee last night on I94 at 10pm, and saw squad cars blocking off a few of the ramps. I didn't even remember this event was happening until I saw that.
 
Was he attempting to stab another one of the poors.... 'cause if that's the case...

Seriously though, everybody knows those Ohio cops always carry a couple of drop knives just in case.


RIP dirty ol' bastard, RIP.


SRS, 4 real though, I'd like to hear an interview with the victim of the attempted stabbing.
 
6aaa7644-5986-4850-8d39-591f83a24faa_text.gif


giphy.gif
 
