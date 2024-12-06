Out of these Madonna music videos - Which 5 she looked the hottest in?

Takes Two To Tango
The one who doesn't fall, doesn't stand up.
She has never been attractive.
I worked at a film studio when she was filming Shanghai Surprize in the eighties. I saw her countless time, i literally walked past her in the corridors of the studio many, many, times, i couldn't get over just how ugly she was, i was shocked. Her profile was crap, pushed in face, yuck!
The trouble is, if someone appears on a screen often enough, and they have celebrity, the general population eventually finds them attractive after a while.
Plus her music is fuckin' shite! FACT! It's actually been confirmed by scientists. And by the way, they were wearing very clean, white coats when they said this.