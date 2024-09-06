Out of these logo brands - Which 5 are the most recognizable? (Seventh Elimination Bracket)

What's your picks?

  • Total voters
    19
My choices:

Tim Hortons
CNN
Toyota
MTV
Marlboro



Alibaba-Logo-3.png


Symbol-Bic.jpg


tim-hortons-3.svg


cnn-logo-white-on-red.jpg


wx1axv4bxmx11.jpg


newskypelogo.jpg


Rewrite_New_Balance_Logo_Design_History_Evolution_1_1024x1024.jpg


BlogThumbnail_755ead76-44e0-4627-bc93-55b0ad9c6722.jpg


Oreo_Logo_Design_History_Evolution_0_1024x1024.jpg


homc7Eo34w2w2BRdP8kTTb-1200-80.jpg


BHUB_Logo_ColorVariations_Watchouts_01_2x-min.jpg


fox-news-logo.jpg


Dove-Logo-1969.jpg


FreeVector-MTV.jpg


tiktok-logo-2.png


85ywsadhhnfc1.jpeg


Hershey-logo.jpg


1633394430354_jack-in-the-box_picture.jpg


images


Nescafe-Logo.jpg



Question; is this about being most recognizable globally? Because I think I've seen quite a few brands that are mainly based in North Murica get a good amount of votes in a previous thread.
 
Iroh said:
Question; is this about being most recognizable globally? Because I think I've seen quite a few brands that are mainly based in North Murica get a good amount of votes i a previous thread.
Click to expand...

It's a global one for sure, but it's mostly american logo brands that are very recognizable on here. What logo brands am I missing? That you think should be on this tourney.

Plus you got to remember it's like I'm guessing 60% of the population of Sherdog is North American.

That's why the votes are the way they are.
 
Takes Two To Tango said:
It's a global one for sure, but it's mostly american logo brands that are very recognizable on here. What logo brands am I missing? That you think should be on this tourney.

Plus you got to remember it's like I'm guessing 70% of the population of Sherdog is North American.

That's why the votes are the way they are.
Click to expand...

I'm not saying there are any missing, bud. I haven't even seen every edition, so I wouldn't have a clue.


Yeah, I get that. And most Muricans are pretty oblivious to the rest of the world. Some Muricans on here in the Berry actually do leave their country once in a while though, on average probably more than the standard average Murican, IMO.

I would guess it's closer to 50/50 or maybe 60% Muricans, 40% non-Muricans.
 
Iroh said:
I'm not saying there are any missing, bud. I haven't even seen every edition, so I wouldn't have a clue.


Yeah, I get that. And most Muricans are pretty oblivious to the rest of the world. Some Muricans on here in the Berry actually do leave their country once in a while though. On average probably more than the standard average Murican, IMO.

I would guess it's closer to 50/50 or maybe 60% Muricans, 40% non-Muricans.
Click to expand...

Yes that's a very good guess on your numbers. It's probably 50/50 more like it. If you say North American it's about 50% represented in Sherdog.

If you go by these numbers.

forums.sherdog.com

Social - Which country do you live in?

Not where you were born or what ethnic background is. Just where do you reside right now? (Your vote won't be shown publicly.) I live around here.
forums.sherdog.com forums.sherdog.com
 
ssBaldy said:
Bronx zoo? A globally recognized brand? You serious, mate?
Click to expand...

It was in a list I saw. So I thought maybe, I don't know. Considering there are a lot of Americans on here. Tbh a lot of these are fillers anyways, as long as I put the main characters on here. It's all that matters.

You got to remember there is 200 logo brands in this tourney, how many are going to be that globally recognizable?
 
Takes Two To Tango said:
Yes that's a very good guess on your numbers. It's probably 50/50 more like it. If you say North American it's about 50% represented in Sherdog.

If you go by these numbers.

forums.sherdog.com

Social - Which country do you live in?

Not where you were born or what ethnic background is. Just where do you reside right now? (Your vote won't be shown publicly.) I live around here.
forums.sherdog.com forums.sherdog.com
Click to expand...

Yeah, I have been here a while and I pay attention to that kind if thing. The fact that everyone is speaking (or trying to speak) English makes it easy for a lot of people to assume there are more Muricans on here, than there really are. People have mistaken me for Murican a bunch of times, for example.
 
Iroh said:
Yeah, I have been here a while and I pay attention to that kind if thing. The fact that everyone is speaking (or trying to speak) English makes it easy for a lot of people to assume there are more Muricans on here, than there really are. People have mistaken me for Murican a bunch of times.
Click to expand...

Dude I thought you were American all along. lol Where are you from?
 
