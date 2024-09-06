Out of these logo brands - Which 5 are the most recognizable? (Seventh Elimination Bracket)

Takes Two To Tango said: It's a global one for sure, but it's mostly american logo brands that are very recognizable on here. What logo brands am I missing? That you think should be on this tourney.



Plus you got to remember it's like I'm guessing 70% of the population of Sherdog is North American.



That's why the votes are the way they are. Click to expand...

I'm not saying there are any missing, bud. I haven't even seen every edition, so I wouldn't have a clue.Yeah, I get that. And most Muricans are pretty oblivious to the rest of the world. Some Muricans on here in the Berry actually do leave their country once in a while though, on average probably more than the standard average Murican, IMO.I would guess it's closer to 50/50 or maybe 60% Muricans, 40% non-Muricans.