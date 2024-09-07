Out of these logo brands - Which 5 are the most recognizable? (Eighth Elimination Bracket)

What's your picks?

  • Total voters
    35
Takes Two To Tango

Takes Two To Tango

The one who doesn't fall, doesn't stand up.
Platinum Member
Joined
Jun 28, 2010
Messages
33,679
Reaction score
45,018
First Elimination Bracket
Second Elimination Bracket
Third Elimination Bracket
Fourth Elimination Bracket
Fifth Elimination Bracket
Sixth Elimination Bracket
Seventh Elimination Bracket

*Just two more elimination brackets left and then onto the Quarter-Finals.*


My choices:

Doritos
Reebok
Heinz
Netflix
Visa





sky-news-new-logo.jpg


b7f58573a59721a5656547f4f76c9cb5.jpg


opengraphimage_snickers.jpg


National-Geographic-logo.jpg


046ff3201939807.Y3JvcCwxMzgwLDEwODAsMjcwLDA.png


ae0cf1dc104b1586dddb12593ed19665.jpg


land-rover-brand-logo-symbol-design-british-car-vector-46088816.jpg


reebok-logo-design-history-and-evolution-kreafolk_7b82f855-910c-4e4f-9353-a244667028de.jpg


HEINZ_Logo-JPG.jpg


il_fullxfull.3680464318_smbb.jpg


977994016-f89d9217c1e4ce26987fb8902c820e9069a478a94f5e634a2e96234f4427b527-d_640


3-1.png


_1519762849_545_990__1513771354_519_louis-v1_b31600c58738-preview.jpg


BrandAssets_Logos_01-Wordmark.jpg


Red_Bull_logo_design_2_718dd0bf66ed-mobile.jpg


2560px-Old_Visa_Logo.svg.png


kodak-logo-work-order-01.jpg


Lamborghini-Logo-Today-1200x710.jpg


Logo-TotalEnergies-2021-1.jpg


wwybh9goee3c1.png


If you don't want to be tagged just let me know on the thread or pm me, thank you.

Please vote.
@paddan @TheNinja @Doomer @TCE @ASUThermo @dc007 @Lovestorm @TheChance @SalsaDelMuerte
@ThinkGreen @Axefan4life @xHeadx @pv3Hpv3p @JinKazama @Screwtape @Thrawn33 @Sirwastealot
@Starck @Anialater @TheRash @shunyata @Cyrano200 @Dizzy @squirrelynuts @Long Dark Blues @Kryptt
@empsim @I Am Legion @offshore33 @ripsta619 @Korben @HUNTERMANIA @Pizza Werewolf @Otto!
@Mesos @Digital Fire @Shonuffbrad @Trill850 @MichiganMMA1978 @TheTickG @Ima5starman @boingyman
@Iroh @SL1200 @wendelbudwhite @Korben @Brom Bones @sanfranpsycho @revoltub @VulcanNervPinch
@LilMountain @Five Fingered Fresh Fist @Motleysubs @MLarson @Pliny Pete @FyrFytr998 @the gorilla
@Ares Black @Zookeeper Gabe @Excelsior @bubbleboyjones @Brandon Wilson @GirthBrooks @johnnystone
@TapIt @Odoylerules22 @CrimsonFan @The J0ker @deucesarewild @cheesus @eighterumg5 @PG29 red0 Jr
@Fake Doctor @jimjamjammer @TardStrong @HARRISON_3 @UncleJosh @biscuitsbrah @Goon Dog @Xuh
@SammyPops @BB in Crazy!!!! @method115 @Lebnof @Rastas @stalehotdog @ramsiN @cincymma79
@Ablis89 @FortieSicks @IloveTHIS @steeldragon @Dr Curtis Love @HUGHPHUG @-Magua- @zapataxiv
@Randlewand @SKYNET @CHUTE_BOXE78 @Tol @ASUThermo @new_mexico1 @Prex32 @BroRogan
@IndyCovaHart @Magooglie @Satanical Eve @D3THRONED @LSXMMA @StonedLemur @liner @west42
@sleepwalk @Krimzon @MusterX @SuperHoss @Rob Battisti @tdluxon @AbominableJoman @M4rk @Fork
@Ralph Wiggum @lifelessheap @newcastleman @elreece @RayA @TonOdanK @ahme4 @mmamxfan
@Streeter @Dr brakestick @MuayThaiSteve79 @Beau Wring @KoChang @Fijeeto @oliviamung @Ali Tanveer
@ThereIsNoSpoon @the muntjac @Texan6533 @CZMuayThai11 @Vergilius @WaylonMercy5150 @Vegeta
@Oeshon @Rizzo @stanlee @BayAreaGuy @Morning Star @Rygu @RooseTrollton @Kb7 @Michaelangelo
@Mohawk Mauler @Tyrannosaurus rex @Rozko @Senzo Tanaka @Steve-French @JackWhite @Cuttyrock
@Sano @i420KrYpT @EnthusiastCultivator @Heisenboom @ChickenBrother @Halge @Misanthropist @TapIt
@El Che @Shaungotti @Papachulu @horc00 @TheFakeMacoy @mangokush @websurfer @Ripp0ntare
@Champagne @esotamoc @Plissken @Gomi1977 @HeLLMuTT @Talent @XmarkX @RemyR @fungi @dbo
@scorpipede @ineverpost @aus101 @Blue_Ribbon @yamahacrasher @fourtyounce48 @phoenixikki @heloder
@Grassshoppa @97talon @Ezekiel 25:17 @Anung Un Rama @mmascene @Sushi Fitness @Pankratios
@Papasmurf45619 @dildos @xMsBarnez @Prutfis @benebox @Dillydilly @SaiWa @Kraysla @EJRMAN513
@Damien Karras @Prologue @Jesus H. Sherdog @qw3rty @Highway99 @Matt4786 @Adrian Anis @GergreG
@GolovKing @Aegon Spengler @SiKnSiN @RollSonnenRoll @tobiaswins @BFoe @Supasalta3000 @Escabar
@DiarrheaPerlmans @ALAN PARTRIDGE @TJ Dillashank @jx820 @Protegejoe296 @freakroor @ookii @Shael
@Nathan LaMontagne @mike1226 @cmw43 @RoxyBird @-sin- @Cerberus87 @Kingz @Misfit23 @eworden78
@Nimrod @armbarforhire @ICHEERTHEBULL @west42 @ChuckSteak @jan230 @Corona @Nightgunner05
@AZZA B @Kaybee @Tone C @Revolver @Chad The Limey @KotaroTheWolf @weaselkenievil @jericksen5
@zuffazombee @4daLuLZ @Simple Southerner @bufetadanacara @JoeyJoeJoeJr @TheWobbler @houjebek
@JonnyBonesPharmacist @BisexualMMA @Brutus....... @struckus @GIBLERTBAPTISTA @cooks1 @Zer
@ZeroGravity @Carvaso @TheSauce @k1ngjester @burningspear @fingercuffs @WarHawk @ModernMatt
@Squall Leonhart @Hellowhosthat @deviake @Shroud of turinabol @Reign Supreme @SilvaLegacy @Rawex
@SwamiLeoni @lostdog000 @Mr. Shickadance @Speedy1 @Oregonmma @Two Crows @TestosterOWN
@Striderxdj @milkmandanl @itrainufcbro @jnes @MDoza @rivera @llperez22 @landon @ThaiSexPills
@spamking @Diet Butcher @Sunnyvale TP @Kimchii @Gigacardio @PaddyO'malley @HoiceNJuicy @Tatra
@UberHere
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

Takes Two To Tango
  • Poll
Movies Out of the IMDB top ranked films - Which 5 are the best? (Eighth Elimination Bracket)
Replies
10
Views
593
Hellowhosthat
Hellowhosthat
Takes Two To Tango
  • Poll
Movies Out of the IMDB top ranked films - Which 5 are the best? (Eleventh Elimination Bracket)
2
Replies
27
Views
877
weaselkenievil
weaselkenievil
Takes Two To Tango
  • Poll
Movies Out of the IMDB top ranked films - Which 5 are the best? (Fifteenth Elimination Bracket)
Replies
13
Views
479
Takes Two To Tango
Takes Two To Tango
Takes Two To Tango
  • Poll
Movies Out of the IMDB top ranked films - Which 5 are the best? (Thirteenth Elimination Bracket)
Replies
10
Views
506
Takes Two To Tango
Takes Two To Tango
Takes Two To Tango
  • Poll
Movies Out of the IMDB top ranked films - Which 5 are the best? (Twelfth Elimination Bracket)
Replies
18
Views
671
method115
method115

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,246,725
Messages
56,145,529
Members
175,086
Latest member
GringoPapi

Share this page

Back
Top