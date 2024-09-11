Out of these logo brands - Which 3 are the most recognizable? (First Semi-Finals)

What's your picks?

  • Total voters
    33
First Elimination Bracket
Second Elimination Bracket
Third Elimination Bracket
Fourth Elimination Bracket
Fifth Elimination Bracket
Sixth Elimination Bracket
Seventh Elimination Bracket
Eighth Elimination Bracket
Ninth Elimination Bracket
Tenth Elimination Bracket
First Quarter-Finals
Second Quarter-Finals
Third Quarter-Finals
Fourth Quarter-Finals


Here we are in the Semi-Finals.

Should be interesting to see what the results will be.


My choices:

Playboy
Nike
Coca-Cola






8gzcr6RpGStvZFA2qRt4v6.jpg


image-9.jpeg


il_fullxfull.3924045420_tja0.jpg


monster-energy-logo-f52gq201orjw9crs.jpg


1*7MJoxgoEQBW-IMEMklTdVg.jpeg


google2.0.0.1441125613.jpg


Adidas-logo-1991-1-600x319.png


cocacola-700x394.jpg


microsoft-logo-02.jpeg


baYs9AuHxx9QXeYBiMvSLU.jpg


768px-LEGO_logo.svg.png



how am I supposed to fuckin vote on dis shite mang like I aint sum middle of the woods fuckin indian (bow and arrow) from fucking the isthmus of panama who never tasted chocolate even tho they harvest cocoa beans all day to satiate our sweet hungers
 
MLarson said:
Coke
Nike
YouTube
Click to expand...

+1

I'd list Google as 4th with Microsoft close behind. What's up with Playboy making it this far? I mean if you are 35 years old or more and in the US then ya, you know it. But it is not even close globally to things like Nike and Coke.
 
