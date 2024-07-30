Out of these guitar solos - Which 5 are the best? (First Elimination Bracket)

Takes Two To Tango
The one who doesn't fall, doesn't stand up.
Here we go another tournament, it's been awhile.
Let's see if we can figure out who has the all-time best guitar solo in a song.
(Feel free to suggest guitar solos and I'll consider putting them on, thank you)
I picked the solos I believe sounded the best, that also tell a story.
My picks:
Carlos Santana - Black Magic Woman
John Frusciante - Scar Tissue - Red Hot Chili Peppers
The Edge - Love is Blindness - U2
Don Felder & Joe Walsh - Hotel California - The Eagles
Robby Krieger - Light My Fire - The Doors
I time stamped the solos the best I can.
Jimmy Page - Stairway to Heaven - Led Zeppelin
Ritchie Blackmore - Stargazer - Rainbow
Carlos Santana - Black Magic Woman
Jimi Hendrix - Voodoo Child (Slight Return)
George Harrison - Something - The Beatles
David Gilmour - Comfortably Numb - Pink Floyd
John Frusciante - Scar Tissue - Red Hot Chili Peppers
The Edge - Love is Blindness - U2
Angus Young - You Shook All Night Long - AC/DC
Richie Sambora - Wanted Dead or Alive - Bon Jovi
