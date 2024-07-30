Out of these guitar solos - Which 5 are the best? (First Elimination Bracket)

Who's your picks?

  • Jimmy Page - Stairway to Heaven - Led Zeppelin

    Votes: 3 75.0%

  • Ritchie Blackmore - Stargazer - Rainbow

    Votes: 0 0.0%

  • Carlos Santana - Black Magic Woman

    Votes: 2 50.0%

  • Jimi Hendrix - Voodoo Child (Slight Return)

    Votes: 1 25.0%

  • George Harrison - Something - The Beatles

    Votes: 0 0.0%

  • David Gilmour - Comfortably Numb - Pink Floyd

    Votes: 2 50.0%

  • John Frusciante - Scar Tissue - Red Hot Chili Peppers

    Votes: 2 50.0%

  • The Edge - Love is Blindness - U2

    Votes: 1 25.0%

  • Angus Young - You Shook All Night Long - AC/DC

    Votes: 1 25.0%

  • Richie Sambora - Wanted Dead or Alive - Bon Jovi

    Votes: 0 0.0%

  • Don Felder & Joe Walsh - Hotel California - The Eagles

    Votes: 3 75.0%

  • Eric Clapton - Cocaine

    Votes: 2 50.0%

  • Dave Davies - You Really Got Me - The Kinks

    Votes: 0 0.0%

  • Kirk Hammett - Master of Puppets - Metallica

    Votes: 1 25.0%

  • David Gilmour - Money - Pink Floyd

    Votes: 0 0.0%

  • Allen Collins - Free Bird - Lynyrd Skynyrd

    Votes: 1 25.0%

  • Robby Krieger - Light My Fire - The Doors

    Votes: 1 25.0%

  • Eddie Van Halen - Hot for Teacher - Van Halen

    Votes: 0 0.0%

  • Dicky Betts - Jessica - The Allman Brothers

    Votes: 0 0.0%

  • Brian May - Brighton Rock - Queen

    Votes: 0 0.0%
  • Total voters
    4
Here we go another tournament, it's been awhile.

Let's see if we can figure out who has the all-time best guitar solo in a song.

(Feel free to suggest guitar solos and I'll consider putting them on, thank you)



I picked the solos I believe sounded the best, that also tell a story.


My picks:

Carlos Santana - Black Magic Woman
John Frusciante - Scar Tissue - Red Hot Chili Peppers
The Edge - Love is Blindness - U2
Don Felder & Joe Walsh - Hotel California - The Eagles
Robby Krieger - Light My Fire - The Doors




I time stamped the solos the best I can.

Jimmy Page - Stairway to Heaven - Led Zeppelin


Ritchie Blackmore - Stargazer - Rainbow


Carlos Santana - Black Magic Woman


Jimi Hendrix - Voodoo Child (Slight Return)


George Harrison - Something - The Beatles


David Gilmour - Comfortably Numb - Pink Floyd


John Frusciante - Scar Tissue - Red Hot Chili Peppers


The Edge - Love is Blindness - U2


Angus Young - You Shook All Night Long - AC/DC


Richie Sambora - Wanted Dead or Alive - Bon Jovi
 
Don Felder & Joe Walsh - Hotel California - The Eagles


Eric Clapton - Cocaine


Dave Davies - You Really Got Me - The Kinks

Kirk Hammett - Master of Puppets - Metallica


David Gilmour - Money - Pink Floyd

Allen Collins - Free Bird - Lynyrd Skynyrd


Robby Krieger - Light My Fire - The Doors


Eddie Van Halen - Hot for Teacher - Van Halen

Dicky Betts - Jessica - The Allman Brothers

Brian May - Brighton Rock - Queen
 
If you don't want to be tagged or liked to be tagged just let me know, thank you.

Please vote. : - )

