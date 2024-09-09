Television Out of these 9 TV shows, which 3 are the best?

TCE

TCE

"That's fucking illegal"
Pink Belt
Joined
Sep 17, 2005
Messages
20,243
Reaction score
19,988
459104163_503801359258534_7529402593836268667_n.jpg


For me:

1. Breaking Bad
2. The Sopranos
3. Better Call Saul
 
1. Breaking Bad, by a wide margin.

2. Dexter. Shame there's only 4 seasons.
Yes, there only is 4 seasons.

3. I really don't have a third pick.

House of Cards had two great seasons, with a 'meh' 3rd season, and we all know what happened with the 4th season.

Sons of Anarchy had two great seasons, then it became the most inconsistent show ever. A 'meh' 3rd season, and great 4th Season, and a trash 5th season, a good 6th season, and absolutely horrible final season with one if the worst series finales ever.

The Wire.... I hear its fans call it the GOAT, but I just don't see it. It took me three attempts to get through the first season, and that last attempt it was about as painful as what I imagine what its like watching a recent Disney+ Star Wars series.
And I hear thats one of its best seasons.

Mad Men... got through the first season... and like The Wire I got through it and I was like '"I'm good." No interest in watching anything more.

Sopranos... watched 3 seasons, and it never 'hooked' me and with all the praise I've heard about it I kept watching to see when it would hook me. Never happened.

Better Call Saul... I consider Breaking Bad the GOAT but still debating if I should watch BCS because after watching the first 7 or 8 episodes I was bored. Most of Breaking Bad wasn't exactly fast-paced but BCS was a slog. Figured I watch it after it wraps and gauge if I should watch it if it was received well, and I'm still debating if I should.

Peaky Blinders... haven't seen it, though I've heard good things.
 
GearSolidMetal said:
1. Breaking Bad, by a wide margin.

2. Dexter. Shame there's only 4 seasons.
Yes, there only is 4 seasons.

3. I really don't have a third pick.

House of Cards had two great seasons, with a 'meh' 3rd season, and we all know what happened with the 4th season.

Sons of Anarchy had two great seasons, then it became the most inconsistent show ever. A 'meh' 3rd season, and great 4th Season, and a trash 5th season, a good 6th season, and absolutely horrible final season with one if the worst series finales ever.

The Wire.... I hear its fans call it the GOAT, but I just don't see it. It took me three attempts to get through the first season, and that last attempt it was about as painful as what I imagine what its like watching a recent Disney+ Star Wars series.
And I hear thats one of its best seasons.

Man Men... got through the first season... and like The Wire I got through it and I was like '"I'm good." No interest in watching anything more.

Sopranos... watched 3 seasons, and it never 'hooked' me and with all the praise I've heard about it I kept watching to see when it would hook me. Never happened.

Better Call Saul... I consider Breaking Bad the GOAT but still debating if I should watch BCS because after watching the first 7 or 8 episodes I was bored. Most of Breaking Bad wasn't exactly fast-paced but BCS was a slog. Figured I watch it after it wraps and gauge if I should watch it if it was received well, and I'm still debating if I should.

Peaky Blinders... haven't seen it, though I've heard good things.
Click to expand...

Very nice break down. And I totally agree with The Wire. It's just too slow of a burn for me to get into it.
 
GearSolidMetal said:
@Takes Two To Tango
Haven't you done one of those big poll tournaments with Seasons of TV?
Click to expand...

Yeah I did it, thanks to your suggestion. Here is the final results.

forums.sherdog.com

Television - Out of these TV Show seasons - Which one the best? (Finals Triple O/T)

First Elimination Bracket Second Elimination Bracket Third Elimination Bracket Fourth Elimination Bracket Fifth Elimination Bracket Sixth Elimination Bracket First Semi-Finals Second Semi-Finals The Finals Finals O/T Finals Double O/T Here we go this is it. Mano a Mano. Lets get it on...
forums.sherdog.com forums.sherdog.com
 
I have only watched Sopranos, Wire, and some of SOA, and not even in their entirety. Guess they win by default.
 
Replace SoA with the Shield and thats a strong list.

Sons is so fucking overrated.
 
Sopranos

Takes Two To Tango said:
Yeah I did it, thanks to your suggestion. Here is the final results.

forums.sherdog.com

Television - Out of these TV Show seasons - Which one the best? (Finals Triple O/T)

First Elimination Bracket Second Elimination Bracket Third Elimination Bracket Fourth Elimination Bracket Fifth Elimination Bracket Sixth Elimination Bracket First Semi-Finals Second Semi-Finals The Finals Finals O/T Finals Double O/T Here we go this is it. Mano a Mano. Lets get it on...
forums.sherdog.com forums.sherdog.com
Click to expand...

tumblr_nfgngjY7X31rud800o1_500.gif
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,246,867
Messages
56,158,426
Members
175,092
Latest member
edmundharry949

Share this page

Back
Top