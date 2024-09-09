1. Breaking Bad, by a wide margin.



2. Dexter. Shame there's only 4 seasons.

Yes, there only is 4 seasons.



3. I really don't have a third pick.



House of Cards had two great seasons, with a 'meh' 3rd season, and we all know what happened with the 4th season.



Sons of Anarchy had two great seasons, then it became the most inconsistent show ever. A 'meh' 3rd season, and great 4th Season, and a trash 5th season, a good 6th season, and absolutely horrible final season with one if the worst series finales ever.



The Wire.... I hear its fans call it the GOAT, but I just don't see it. It took me three attempts to get through the first season, and that last attempt it was about as painful as what I imagine what its like watching a recent Disney+ Star Wars series.

And I hear thats one of its best seasons.



Mad Men... got through the first season... and like The Wire I got through it and I was like '"I'm good." No interest in watching anything more.



Sopranos... watched 3 seasons, and it never 'hooked' me and with all the praise I've heard about it I kept watching to see when it would hook me. Never happened.



Better Call Saul... I consider Breaking Bad the GOAT but still debating if I should watch BCS because after watching the first 7 or 8 episodes I was bored. Most of Breaking Bad wasn't exactly fast-paced but BCS was a slog. Figured I watch it after it wraps and gauge if I should watch it if it was received well, and I'm still debating if I should.



Peaky Blinders... haven't seen it, though I've heard good things.