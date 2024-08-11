Movies Out of these 5 Steven Spielberg films - Which is the best? (The Finals)

Continuation to these threads.

forums.sherdog.com

Movies - What's the 4 best Steven Spielberg films?

One of the greatest film directors ever, could be the GOAT. My choices:
forums.sherdog.com forums.sherdog.com

forums.sherdog.com

Movies - Raiders of the Lost Ark vs. Jaws - Which is the better film? (Semi-Finals)

This is continuation to this thread. https://forums.sherdog.com/threads/whats-the-4-best-steven-spielberg-films.4337456/ We got two Spielberg classics, which is better?
forums.sherdog.com forums.sherdog.com

forums.sherdog.com

Movies - Schindler's List vs. Saving Private Ryan vs. Jurassic Park - Out of these films, which is the best? (Semi-Finals)

Continuation to this thread. https://forums.sherdog.com/threads/whats-the-4-best-steven-spielberg-films.4337456/
forums.sherdog.com forums.sherdog.com

Since it so close both these Semi-Finals, I have to put all these films in the Finals and see how it goes.

I don't recall this happening before so this is pretty unusual. : - )









 
Please vote, thanks.

All respect to the Jaws bros but I cannot fathom that movie besting the rest of the list. I'm not saying it's poorly made nor bad, it's solid popcorn just nothing stood out about it to me. Jurassic Park had dinosaurs, great special FX and nothing like it had been done before, iconic music, interesting story of how they brought dinos back, Raiders had adventure and artifacts, fun, humor, kind of invented a genre, Saving Private Ryan had at the time the most realistic, brutal war scenes ever put to film, the opening is a historic battle, Schindler's I haven't seen but I assume is heavy duty and deep, Jaws... is about a shark that's extra dickish. It's easily the least interesting premise IMO. It doesn't even top my list for dickhead animal movies.

Don't be offended, just had to get that off my chest, I hespect other opinions lol. It's not that people like it, I did too, it's how much people like it.
 
I mean... Jaws is almost a perfect movie.

The list is ridiculous... but it's gotta be Jaws... Raiders coming in a close second
 
