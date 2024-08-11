All respect to the Jaws bros but I cannot fathom that movie besting the rest of the list. I'm not saying it's poorly made nor bad, it's solid popcorn just nothing stood out about it to me. Jurassic Park had dinosaurs, great special FX and nothing like it had been done before, iconic music, interesting story of how they brought dinos back, Raiders had adventure and artifacts, fun, humor, kind of invented a genre, Saving Private Ryan had at the time the most realistic, brutal war scenes ever put to film, the opening is a historic battle, Schindler's I haven't seen but I assume is heavy duty and deep, Jaws... is about a shark that's extra dickish. It's easily the least interesting premise IMO. It doesn't even top my list for dickhead animal movies.



Don't be offended, just had to get that off my chest, I hespect other opinions lol. It's not that people like it, I did too, it's how much people like it.