Out of the GOATs of MMA - Who's the most overrated?

Argh, can't choose.

Some part of me wanted to say Fedor for his can crushing part and getting handled by Hendo etc. but I was afraid someone would track me down and kill me. Also he was the menest of men when he was the man.



Part of me wanted to say Silva because he also had some shitty fights, tainted with PEDs, relied heavily on his granite chin while in his prime and when it started to crack his dominance suddenly wasn't there, etc. but he delivered spectacular moments in the octagon and he reigned for a long time, one of my favorites.



Part of me wanted to say Jones because picos, but dude fought killers his whole career and basically never lost (debatable bit everyone on the list has some debatable wins maybe apart from Anderson) other than getting destroyed by Hamill.

Comes back after years of inactivity and destroyed Gane like it was nothing.

Though he did duck HW for most of his career up until the end when he waited for Francis to leave so...



Never hesitated to say GSP, though, so probably he is the GOAT. You could say he waited for weakest champ in Bisping but that's GOAT strategy lol. And let's not pretend that going up in weight to a division He clearly didn't belong to after years of inactivity and finishing Bisping is a small feat. He hasn't had the most brilliance out of the 4 but he was very dominant for the most part and he avenged all his loses.



As far as avoiding opponents up the weight class:

GSP ducked Anderson, Anderson ducked Jones, Jones ducked .. most of HW division. And Fedor was the HW so he didn't have anyone higher to duck. One could argue he ducked Alistair back in the day but maybe it's a stretch.