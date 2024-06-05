Out of the GOATs of MMA - Who's the most overrated?

Takes_Two_To_Tango
The one who doesn't fall, doesn't stand up.
Just see what the numbers will be like on here.
It depends on what your criteria is. If it's title defenses then Fedor is the weakest one out of the bunch. He only had a few title defenses. If you want highlight moments then maybe it's Anderson or Fedor being on the top.
I don't care about steroids because all these 4 men were most likely using. It's just part of the sport especially pre-USADA.
Because it is the truth. He didn't defend his belt all the time. How do you count it as a title defense when the title isn't on the line?Fedor became champion and won his next 18 fights in 7 years.
People act like he had no title defenses but how is that different?
Because the sport was in a transitional period and it didn't happen all under one banner? Lol
Anyone who beat Fedor from 2003-2010 had the biggest win anyone could have and would be considered the best fighter on the planet.
To me that's the same as a title defense. In those 18 fights Fedor beat Nog, Mirko , AA , Hunt, Tim, Coleman, Randleman and Rogers.
That's 8 consecutive wins over top 5 and top 10 competitors after becoming the champion.
8 defenses at least in 7 years
Or
18 title defenses in 7 years with 8 of those against top competition while averaging 2.5 fights per year
Because beating Fedor from 2003-2010 was the biggest win anyone could ever have and that win would make them the #1 fighter in the world. To me that isn't less significant than a title defense against Dricus Du Plesis or Jan Blachowitcz for a UFC title. I'd argue beating Fedor at that time even in a non title setting was 1000x more significant.
What is your criteria? time? Then Jones is number 1. Like I said it is all subjective and there is no clear choice.
That is your opinion. There is nothing wrong with that. I don't have to agree that Fedor crushing some newbies in between his title defenses is high stakes. I don't care what Fedor did after 2006. His whole style changed after that year.
It's not that hard to understand that this was at stake in every Fedor fight from when he became champion in 2003 until he finally lost in 2010.
The pressure was the same