Out of the GOATs of MMA - Who's the most overrated?

Just see what the numbers will be like on here.

Jon Jones. Not in the sense that he doesn't belong in GOAT discussion. He certainly does. But in the sense of how shameless and disgusting his fanboys are for giving him a pass on his blatant and consistent steroid use and blatant and consistent ducking of the HW division whenever there was someone at HW who could truly whip his ass. Any objective fan will admit this hurts the purity of his legacy.

This guy is 6'4 235lbs on fight night with 84 inch reach but ducked every all time great HW ever to fight guys like Santos, Reyes and Anthony Smith instead while also being banned for 4 years from steroid use. Jones fanboys sweep all this under the rug like it's insignificant and act like no one else is worthy of being in the GOAT discussion. Disgusting Dana White stan and shameless UFC fanboy behavior.

For me personally Fedor is the GOAT but I could understand if someone picks Anderson or GSP or even Jones based on their personal criteria and I don't need to shit on them or other legends of the sport because of it. Jon Jones fanboys are 99% of the time also Dana White stans and they are by far the shittiest fans in the sport.
 
It depends on what your criteria is. If it's title defenses then Fedor is the weakest one out of the bunch. He only had a few title defenses. If you want highlight moments then maybe it's Anderson or Fedor being on the top.

I don't care about steroids because all these 4 men were most likely using. It's just part of the sport especially pre-USADA.
 
My favorite is Anderson, but he's probably the worst of these 4... Fedor was the definite greatest of his era but it's a lacking era.... GSP and Silva were very close to equally great during their era with GSP having better competition... Jones kind of took over for two eras the end of Silvas and the whole next era and never lost... he's moat likely the GOAT and he's my least favorite
 
It depends on what your criteria is. If it's title defenses then Fedor is the weakest one out of the bunch. He only had a few title defenses. If you want highlight moments then maybe it's Anderson or Fedor being on the top.

I don't care about steroids because all these 4 men were most likely using. It's just part of the sport especially pre-USADA.
Fedor became champion and won his next 18 fights in 7 years.

People act like he had no title defenses but how is that different?

Because the sport was in a transitional period and it didn't happen all under one banner? Lol

Anyone who beat Fedor from 2003-2010 had the biggest win anyone could have and would be considered the best fighter on the planet.

To me that's the same as a title defense. In those 18 fights Fedor beat Nog, Mirko , AA , Hunt, Tim, Coleman, Randleman and Rogers.

That's 8 consecutive wins over top 5 and top 10 competitors after becoming the champion.

8 defenses at least in 7 years

Or

18 title defenses in 7 years with 8 of those against top competition while averaging 2.5 fights per year
 
Fedor became champion and won his next 18 fights in 7 years.

People act like he had no title defenses but how is that different?

Because the sport was in a transitional period and it didn't happen all under one banner? Lol

Anyone who beat Fedor from 2003-2010 had the biggest win anyone could have and would be considered the best fighter on the planet.

To me that's the same as a title defense. In those 18 fights Fedor beat Nog, Mirko , AA , Hunt, Tim, Coleman, Randleman and Rogers.

That's 8 consecutive wins over top 5 and top 10 competitors after becoming the champion.

8 defenses at least in 7 years

Or

18 title defenses in 7 years with 8 of those against top competition while averaging 2.5 fights per year
Because it is the truth. He didn't defend his belt all the time. How do you count it as a title defense when the title isn't on the line?

What is your criteria? time? Then Jones is number 1. Like I said it is all subjective and there is no clear choice.
 
I mean...none are overrated. They all have some astericks with them except for maybe GSP (unless you count greasegate and that weigh in in Canada)

Fedor - not always the highest competition - He's the GOAT in my book though
GSP - Just mentioned
Jones - A lot of eye pokes, PED talk, picking and choosing more
Anderson - PED talk, some of his competition wasn't elite b/c he cleaned out the division but you can only fight who is in front of you
 
Because it is the truth. He didn't defend his belt all the time. How do you count it as a title defense when the title isn't on the line?

What is your criteria? time? Then Jones is number 1. Like I said it is all subjective and there is no clear choice.
Because beating Fedor from 2003-2010 was the biggest win anyone could ever have and that win would make them the #1 fighter in the world. To me that isn't less significant than a title defense against Dricus Du Plesis or Jan Blachowitcz for a UFC title. I'd argue beating Fedor at that time even in a non title setting was 1000x more significant.

It's not that hard to understand that this was at stake in every Fedor fight from when he became champion in 2003 until he finally lost in 2010.

The pressure was the same
 
Argh, can't choose.
Some part of me wanted to say Fedor for his can crushing part and getting handled by Hendo etc. but I was afraid someone would track me down and kill me. Also he was the menest of men when he was the man.

Part of me wanted to say Silva because he also had some shitty fights, tainted with PEDs, relied heavily on his granite chin while in his prime and when it started to crack his dominance suddenly wasn't there, etc. but he delivered spectacular moments in the octagon and he reigned for a long time, one of my favorites.

Part of me wanted to say Jones because picos, but dude fought killers his whole career and basically never lost (debatable bit everyone on the list has some debatable wins maybe apart from Anderson) other than getting destroyed by Hamill.
Comes back after years of inactivity and destroyed Gane like it was nothing.
Though he did duck HW for most of his career up until the end when he waited for Francis to leave so...

Never hesitated to say GSP, though, so probably he is the GOAT. You could say he waited for weakest champ in Bisping but that's GOAT strategy lol. And let's not pretend that going up in weight to a division He clearly didn't belong to after years of inactivity and finishing Bisping is a small feat. He hasn't had the most brilliance out of the 4 but he was very dominant for the most part and he avenged all his loses.

As far as avoiding opponents up the weight class:
GSP ducked Anderson, Anderson ducked Jones, Jones ducked .. most of HW division. And Fedor was the HW so he didn't have anyone higher to duck. One could argue he ducked Alistair back in the day but maybe it's a stretch.
 
Because beating Fedor from 2003-2010 was the biggest win anyone could ever have and that win would make them the #1 fighter in the world. To me that isn't less significant than a title defense against Dricus Du Plesis or Jan Blachowitcz for a UFC title. I'd argue beating Fedor at that time even in a non title setting was 1000x more significant.

It's not that hard to understand that this was at stake in every Fedor fight from when he became champion in 2003 until he finally lost in 2010.

The pressure was the same
That is your opinion. There is nothing wrong with that. I don't have to agree that Fedor crushing some newbies in between his title defenses is high stakes. I don't care what Fedor did after 2006. His whole style changed after that year.
 
