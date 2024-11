borntoloseNOT said: individual divisions is a struggle too, most of the best decorated current boxers have been jumping weights and limiting their potential to make an impact in their all time weight class standing. But you really can’t ask an Inoue for example to just blast overmatched cans in a division he’s outgrown forever. Click to expand...

Yeah all of that jumping around means that a fighter will spread out their body of work over multiple divisions. Had they just stayed put and campaigned at a single weight they might end up being a divisional ATG. If a fighter wants to move around then they should invest a little in a historically weaker weight class like SMW or CW. It's much easier to become a Top 10 ATG in those tweener divisions.