Out of the 4 GOATS, is Fedor the only one who deliberately engaged his opponents at their strengths?

GSP is pretty much a safe fighter predominately through his career.



Anderson Silva stayed in his lane most of the time. Leaned on his advantageous.



Probably Jon Jones has done it a few times, but not as often and deliberate as Fedor.



And if Fedor seems the most daring and most risk taking when it comes to fighting and beating his opponents at their strengths. Does that increase his value as a fighter in the GOAT conversation or it doesn't?



What say you?