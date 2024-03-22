Out of the 4 GOATS, is Fedor the only one who deliberately engaged his opponents at their strengths?

Takes_Two_To_Tango

Takes_Two_To_Tango

GSP is pretty much a safe fighter predominately through his career.

Anderson Silva stayed in his lane most of the time. Leaned on his advantageous.

Probably Jon Jones has done it a few times, but not as often and deliberate as Fedor.

And if Fedor seems the most daring and most risk taking when it comes to fighting and beating his opponents at their strengths. Does that increase his value as a fighter in the GOAT conversation or it doesn't?

What say you?
 
Nice UFC related thread.

Honestly Sherdog should just make a Fedor centric subforum so his fans can have their circle jerks about his legacy over there. He hasn't been relevant in a long time but people seem to want to talk about him every day.
 
mixmastermo said:
Nice UFC related thread.

Honestly Sherdog should just make a Fedor centric subforum so his fans can have their circle jerks about his legacy over there. He hasn't been relevant in a long time but people seem to want to talk about him every day.
Well the guy retired, so it's hard to be relevant once you retire. And I'm mixing these 4 guys together so it is UFC related in a sense.
 
The notion that Fedor deliberately sought to prove himself by defeating his enemies on their home turf is ludicrous.

And by the way, it also contradicts the general perception of Fedor as a modest man.

The fact that Fedor was so good that he could actually make it look like he was defeating his opponent using their weapon is because he was...a superb fighter.
 
Only one of them is undefeated. Jon Goat Jones. Genghis Khan inside the cage, Jesus outside. A man I proudly call as my idol.

Fedor deliberately engage in his opponent at their strength, huh? Pretty sure I recalled him spamming takedown against Mark Hunt and Mirko, and got gifted a decision win against Arona who controlled him the whole fight.
 
Yeah Fedor probably does it the most, but Jones in his prime at LHW often did it too like you suggested

Jones struck with Gus a lot who has a strong boxing background
Out-striked Shogun who has a background in Muay Thai/boxing
Wrestled with Olympic Wrestler DC
Submitted BBJ black belt specialist Vitor Belfort etc
 
loisestrad said:
The notion that Fedor deliberately sought to prove himself by defeating his enemies on their home turf is ludicrous.

And by the way, it also contradicts the general perception of Fedor as a modest man.

The fact that Fedor was so good that he could actually make it look like he was defeating his opponent using their weapon is because he was...a superb fighter.
You can be modest and also be competitive in terms of wanting to see if you can beat a certain fighter in their own game. It doesn't make him less of a person for doing that.

That's just the competitive DNA/edge he has to compete with his opponents at their strongest. Doesn't take away from Fedor the man and his character imo.
 
Fengxian said:
Only one of them is undefeated. Jon Goat Jones. Genghis Khan inside the cage, Jesus outside. A man I proudly call as my idol.

Fedor deliberately engage in his opponent at their strength, huh? Pretty sure I recalled him spamming takedown against Mark Hunt and Mirko, and got gifted a decision win against Arona who controlled him the whole fight.
mixmastermo said:
Nice UFC related thread.

Honestly Sherdog should just make a Fedor centric subforum so his fans can have their circle jerks about his legacy over there. He hasn't been relevant in a long time but people seem to want to talk about him every day.
This forum is also for discussion of past PRIDE, Affliction, and Strikeforce events, so get over it. The greatest mixed martial arts fighter in the history of our sport is always relevant.
 
