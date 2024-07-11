HuskySamoan said: They passed up on signing Cedric Doumbe, Baki Chamsoudinov and Salahdine Parnasse because they were too expensive. I was a lot more hopeful for the Paris card and the growth of the sport in France before seeing the UFC drop the ball over and over again. U fight cheap. Click to expand...

They didn't sign Doumbe because he is useless for them. He had a bad MRI and there is also some odd french law about your opponent not allowed to have more than 5 fights than you. It's better for the UFC to let Doumbe rack up all these outside small fights in a short time. Doumbe can get his ten fights and be exempt from that law. It wouldn't make sense for the UFC to sign him with almost no fights and let him sit around until they have their yearly France card. It would take him many years to be exempt from that stipulation so he can fight someone with a name.The UFC can fight him in America but that wouldn't make sense either since he can sell out crowds in France.