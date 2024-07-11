News Oumar Sy vs Da Un Jung - 28th september - Paris

fortheo said:
This looks like a showcase fight for Sy in front of his home crowd
Fair take. Da-Un, though he hits like a truck, is one of the slowest LHW's and isn't very agile. Stun Gun Kim, former UFC WW, had a session with him and didn't have a tough time grappling and standing up coz he's so slow with his reflexes. Sy should be the fave by a significant mark.
 
I quite like Jung but think this is a layup fight for Sy, the unbeaten prospect. Definitely a major step up in competition though from Tokkos. I got Sy by decision.
 
Should be a good scrap ;)
 
They passed up on signing Cedric Doumbe, Baki Chamsoudinov and Salahdine Parnasse because they were too expensive. I was a lot more hopeful for the Paris card and the growth of the sport in France before seeing the UFC drop the ball over and over again. U fight cheap.
 
Now they just need to sign Sadibou Sy and we can get Sy vs Sy.
 
HuskySamoan said:
They passed up on signing Cedric Doumbe, Baki Chamsoudinov and Salahdine Parnasse because they were too expensive. I was a lot more hopeful for the Paris card and the growth of the sport in France before seeing the UFC drop the ball over and over again. U fight cheap.
They didn't sign Doumbe because he is useless for them. He had a bad MRI and there is also some odd french law about your opponent not allowed to have more than 5 fights than you. It's better for the UFC to let Doumbe rack up all these outside small fights in a short time. Doumbe can get his ten fights and be exempt from that law. It wouldn't make sense for the UFC to sign him with almost no fights and let him sit around until they have their yearly France card. It would take him many years to be exempt from that stipulation so he can fight someone with a name.


The UFC can fight him in America but that wouldn't make sense either since he can sell out crowds in France.
 
