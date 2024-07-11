Fair take. Da-Un, though he hits like a truck, is one of the slowest LHW's and isn't very agile. Stun Gun Kim, former UFC WW, had a session with him and didn't have a tough time grappling and standing up coz he's so slow with his reflexes. Sy should be the fave by a significant mark.This looks like a showcase fight for Sy in front of his home crowd
They didn't sign Doumbe because he is useless for them. He had a bad MRI and there is also some odd french law about your opponent not allowed to have more than 5 fights than you. It's better for the UFC to let Doumbe rack up all these outside small fights in a short time. Doumbe can get his ten fights and be exempt from that law. It wouldn't make sense for the UFC to sign him with almost no fights and let him sit around until they have their yearly France card. It would take him many years to be exempt from that stipulation so he can fight someone with a name.They passed up on signing Cedric Doumbe, Baki Chamsoudinov and Salahdine Parnasse because they were too expensive. I was a lot more hopeful for the Paris card and the growth of the sport in France before seeing the UFC drop the ball over and over again. U fight cheap.