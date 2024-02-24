OTX 5 March 29th DAZN Pierce vs Villanueva

Elijah Pierce takes on Arthur Villanueva in the return of Overtime on March 29 - The Ring
Elijah Pierce takes on Arthur Villanueva in the return of Overtime on March 29, with female prospect Oshae Jones in the undercard
Overtime announced their return to boxing after a successful maiden series last year. They kick-off event will feature Elijah Pierce facing Arthur Villanueva in an 8-round scheduled fight at the Overtime Elite Arena, Atlanta, Georgia on Friday March 29.
The five-fight card will also see unbeaten pair Haven Brady Jr. (11-0, 4 knockouts) meet Waldemar Areizaga (8-0, 4 KOs) over 8-rounds at junior lightweight.
Female junior middleweight’s Oshae Jones (5-0, 1 KO) will fight Sonya Dreiling (6-4, 2 KOs) in an 8-round bout. Heavyweight Dacarree Scott (8-1, 7 KOs) and Detrailous Webster (6-2, 2 KOs) collide in a 6-round fight. Meanwhile, novices Donte Layne (1-0, 1 KO) and Deshun Mitchell (2-0, 2 KOs) open the show in a scheduled four-round super middleweight contest.
Interestingly, Overtime also said that the ring will be 18×18, smaller than the typical 20x 22 ring. The idea is to initiate more action.