drunkenfistmma said: After UFC 300 with Jalen Turner walking away from Moicano after dropping him assuming the fight was over, I found out he did the same thing to Brock Weaver. Are there any more times you guys can remember ?



More examples: Sean o malley vs Thomas Almeida

Silva vs Bisping Click to expand...

Not to poop on your thread, but the last two examples... O'Malley still finished him? Iirc and honestly seemed like (and stated later) he didn't want to put the dude out-out. If that's the same fight I remember.Silva vs Bisping one of the oddest calls of all time, and Silva was only fooled because the bell for the round sounded off. Weird fight lolEdit also let's be honest, Bisping was ko'ed and was only saved by having the round end and controversy to recover.Jalin Moicano 300 is the best example I can think of atm though, props.