Media Oscar De La Hoya pitches fight vs Dana White on O'Malley/Garcia card

So , we’re talking about Oscar vs Dana at mma right ? I’m strangely compelled to see this
 
Can't wait for a reporter to ask Dana about this in the next presser lol

"NO YOU MORON COKEHEAD JUNKIE. Let me tell you guys something about Oscar De La Weirdo... "
 
So , we’re talking about Oscar vs Dana at mma right ? I’m strangely compelled to see this
Nah. Pretty sure they are talking about boxing, Mr Presley.

No way Oscar is gonna take a fight where Dana could choke him or ground and pound him with his huge weight advantage.

And O'Malley has talked about boxing Ryan Garcia.
 
