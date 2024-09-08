Oscar De La Hoya announces hes going to UFC 306......

At first glance this might not seem news worthy but Dana is very very petty
and hates oscar..... oscar states hes looking forward to seeing dana.....

How does Dana respond upon hearing this?
Do you think dana allows him in?
or would dana banning Oscar at a mexican themed event be a bad look ?



For those out of the loop Dana Hates and i mean really hates oscar......
should be interesting..... will update when dana responds....



 
"Man, fight promoters are so shady. I wish fighters would become promoters. Then they would finally show some respect, and not act like scumbags."
 
How does Dana respond upon hearing this?
Do you think dana allows him in?
and would dana banning Oscar at a mexican themed event be a bad look ?



For those out of the loop Dana Hates and i mean really hates oscar......
should be interesting..... will update when dana responds....
Oscar has fake abs now?
 
FtOoI-EacAEGWvJ.jpg:large


Are Dana White’s abs natty?
 
Please let them have a confrontation that escalates to physical violence
 
dude's on coke again. Hope Dana puts him in the commentator booth in the event, last time was amazing. USSR baby!

 
