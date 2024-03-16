open MMA completions in USA states

Boxing Professional Boxer, Athletics Licensed Boxing Manager, Athletics Licensed Referee, Athletics Licensed Timekeeper, Athletics Licensed Judge, Athletics Licensed Boxing Promoter, Athletics Licensed Second, Athletics Licensed

First of all to get a fight you need a manager or coach who knows the promotion in order to get a fight. Secondly after you have a fight booked, then you go through the regulatory bs that athletic commissions make you do.Every state has a licensing procedure. Usually most require an application, a physical, bloodwork, and eye exams.You can start here to get licensed in Illinois.Just know that just because you fill out these forms doesn’t mean you automatically have a fight. It honestly doesn’t even sound like you have the training, skills, intelligence, or guidance to be fighting.