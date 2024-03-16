open MMA completions in USA states

Hello

This is follow up thread. I have done some research and digging. It seems different states have different regulations on amateur MMA competitions. I heard from some one that in California you can compete in amateur MMA as much as you want. You don't need license or coach you just need to apply. Is that true? if yes, I was wondering how do I figure out the regulations in the Midwest and Illinois?

Does anyone remember when white belts weren't allowed to make threads?
 
In all seriousness this seems like something you could easily figure out by googling the athletic commission's regulations in the relevant state.
 
First of all to get a fight you need a manager or coach who knows the promotion in order to get a fight. Secondly after you have a fight booked, then you go through the regulatory bs that athletic commissions make you do.


Every state has a licensing procedure. Usually most require an application, a physical, bloodwork, and eye exams.
You can start here to get licensed in Illinois.

Boxing

Professional Boxer, Athletics Licensed Boxing Manager, Athletics Licensed Referee, Athletics Licensed Timekeeper, Athletics Licensed Judge, Athletics Licensed Boxing Promoter, Athletics Licensed Second, Athletics Licensed
idfpr.illinois.gov idfpr.illinois.gov

Just know that just because you fill out these forms doesn’t mean you automatically have a fight. It honestly doesn’t even sound like you have the training, skills, intelligence, or guidance to be fighting.
 
If you just want to get into a smoker without ever actually training with anyone who trains amateur or pro fighters, dm the guys who put up the streetbeefs fight videos on youtube.

But, this is a tremendously stupid plan.

You should train at a real mma gym instead.
 
