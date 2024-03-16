open MMA completions in USA states

kingofjong
Hello
This is follow up thread. I have done some research and digging. It seems different states have different regulations on amateur MMA competitions. I heard from some one that in California you can compete in amateur MMA as much as you want. You don't need license or coach you just need to apply. Is that true? if yes, I was wondering how do I figure out the regulations in the Midwest and Illinois?
Regards
Kingofjong
