Ontario Asks Court If Online Sports Betting Can Include Foreign Gamblers

Daily Fantasy Sports (DFS) and Porker players could in Ontario be allowed again to play with other/Foreign Gamblers.
If the Ontario Court in Toronto says this fall.

The days when DFS/Porker players couldn't be playing online with other players within Canada or International players and only could play within the province of Ontario could be ending if a court in Toronto.
If a decision is reached this fall and could see the return of DFS sites and Poker players could potentially play with other International players.



It seems to me that whole the idea that you have to be within the province to bet on a sport was idiotic to begin with.


Ontario Asks Court If Online Sports Betting Can Include Foreign Gamblers.



The dark days for Ontario-based players of paid daily fantasy contests and online poker could be coming to an end — but only if the top judges in Canada’s most populous province say so.
Ontario’s government announced Monday that it filed a reference with the province’s Court of Appeal in February asking whether allowing residents to play online games and to bet with people outside of Canada is legal.
This is why the provincial government is now asking the Court of Appeal to rule on its question. The legal opinion could bolster daily fantasy and poker player pools in the province and perhaps even lead to the likes of DraftKings and FanDuel reopening their paid DFS businesses in Ontario.
