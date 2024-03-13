The dark days for Ontario-based players of paid daily fantasy contests and online poker could be coming to an end — but only if the top judges in Canada’s most populous province say so.

Ontario’s government announced Monday that it filed a reference with the province’s Court of Appeal in February asking whether allowing residents to play online games and to bet with people outside of Canada is legal. Click to expand...

This is why the provincial government is now asking the Court of Appeal to rule on its question. The legal opinion could bolster daily fantasy and poker player pools in the province and perhaps even lead to the likes of DraftKings and FanDuel reopening their paid DFS businesses in Ontario. Click to expand...

