Sakuraba is #1 said: Who in their right mind is paying money to see porn you can get elsewhere for free? Never underestimate the power of simps. This is diabolical work. Click to expand...

Indeed very little has the power to match the unbridled sexual frustration of desperate men. We live in a world where porn is freely accessible at the click of a button and still digital prostitution makes more money than the NBA lol.Imagine how much society would benefit if instead these men spent their time and money on more valuable things.I also think spending all that money on a bunch of guys throwing a ball around is a waste too by the way.