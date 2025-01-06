Numbers increased 46% compared to 2023, according to Inpe data; Amazon levels are the highest since 2007 ​

Brazil recorded 278,229 fire outbreaks throughout 2024, the worst figure since 2010, when 319,383 such incidents were reported.Fire outbreaks rose by 46% compared to the 189,891 recorded in 2023, according to data from the BD Queimadas program of Inpe (National Institute for Space Research).Monitoring also showed a 48% increase in fire outbreaks across South America last year, with 511,575 incidents. This is the worst figure since 2010, when 523,355 outbreaks were detected.Brazil accounted for the largest number of occurrences in the region. Ecuador reported 3,466 outbreaks, a dramatic increase of 248%.The highest number of fire outbreaks (140,328) was detected in the Amazon, marking a 42% rise compared to the previous year in this biome. This was the highest level since 2007, when 186,463 outbreaks were recorded.