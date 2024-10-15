Question
In a recent video created by Aly Mac, a UFC influencer similar to the more well-known Nina Drama, she posed a simple question: "Does anyone here think Robert Whittaker, the former middleweight champion of the world and TUF: The Smashes winner, looks Chinese, or is that just me?" Wow, a truly fascinating topic for fans of MMA!
Now how do we come into play? Well, Aly Mac, Australian UFC influencer did amazing investigative journalism by googling this question which led her to this very site. This question was presented many moons ago, back in the year of 2018, by sherdogger @PrideJitZoo (our fallen hero) with this thread: https://forums.sherdog.com/threads/is-robert-whittaker-asian.3819127/
In response, some of the users, who are all 6'10 beefcakes with extremely low body fat percentages, gave us these incredible answers:
- "Wouldn't surprise me, dude survived bombs from the Cuban Missile that would have left lesser men eating from a straw"
- "I'd obliterate Genghis in a streetfight"
- "No he was born in New Zealand"
- "Well he did have a zillion kids,they had a zillion kids and 16 million descendants from his non stop banging,so it's possible"
- "Gengis Khan looks like Robert Whittaker"
