Media One of our famous threads has hit UFC media! "Is Robert Whittaker... Asian?"

Oct 21, 2021
5,399
19,421
In a recent video created by Aly Mac, a UFC influencer similar to the more well-known Nina Drama, she posed a simple question: "Does anyone here think Robert Whittaker, the former middleweight champion of the world and TUF: The Smashes winner, looks Chinese, or is that just me?" Wow, a truly fascinating topic for fans of MMA!
ALY MAC on Instagram: "Surely I can't be the only person that's ever thought this?! When I first started watching the UFC I could've sworn he had Chinese roots 😂 - This was one of the first TikTok's I ever made.. about a year ago! I have since lea

alymac.mma on October 15, 2024: "Surely I can’t be the only person that’s ever thought this?! When I first started watching the UFC I could’ve sworn he had Chinese roots 😂 - This was one of the first TikTok’s I ever made.. about a year ago! I have since learned that Māori ancestry does...
Now how do we come into play? Well, Aly Mac, Australian UFC influencer did amazing investigative journalism by googling this question which led her to this very site. This question was presented many moons ago, back in the year of 2018, by sherdogger @PrideJitZoo (our fallen hero) with this thread: https://forums.sherdog.com/threads/is-robert-whittaker-asian.3819127/
In response, some of the users, who are all 6'10 beefcakes with extremely low body fat percentages, gave us these incredible answers:
- "Wouldn't surprise me, dude survived bombs from the Cuban Missile that would have left lesser men eating from a straw"
- "I'd obliterate Genghis in a streetfight"
- "No he was born in New Zealand"
- "Well he did have a zillion kids,they had a zillion kids and 16 million descendants from his non stop banging,so it's possible"
- "Gengis Khan looks like Robert Whittaker"
 
Super cool catch TS


Now let her solve the older Sherdog mega thread: can a fighter be 1/3 Chinese?


Edit:
This is the same board who nagged her way into Jiri's dojo lol
 
Well his father def isn't lol

362b7991128635deeaadea00f7667af180725df4.jpg


d68d17dff6ad00c0852a77885efa173286f9242d.jpg
 
Denisovan mixed. So partially different species of human.

I wanna know how much Neanderthal dna I got but don't wanna pay for a additional DNA test. I got weirdly huge bones and skull. Actually more wide feet and skull is the thing.
 
