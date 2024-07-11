One of my chickens got eaten by a raccoon last night.

Blastbeat
I don't really know what to post. her name was Bellina. I'm just bummed out and angry at myself for not securing the coop better.
fuckin bastard raccoons.
i hope to get my last surviving hen named Mohawk some friends from a farm that we recently donated some roosters to. i dont want her living alone. i bought and raised my chickens for eggs, but i also grew fond of them as pets. i have raised chickens before and this has never happened.
gonna double wire my coop and lock their enclosure inside the coop every night from now on. i foolishly thought that the outside enclosure would be enough. i wont make that mistake ever again.
Bellina - im glad i was able to raise you in safety and kindness, with plenty of love. i'll make sure your sister Mohawk has a happy rest of her life and will get her some new hen friends.
rest well, Bellina.
my sympathies go out to anyone who has lost a pet.
