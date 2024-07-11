One of my chickens got eaten by a raccoon last night.

I don't really know what to post. her name was Bellina. I'm just bummed out and angry at myself for not securing the coop better.fuckin bastard raccoons.i hope to get my last surviving hen named Mohawk some friends from a farm that we recently donated some roosters to. i dont want her living alone. i bought and raised my chickens for eggs, but i also grew fond of them as pets. i have raised chickens before and this has never happened.gonna double wire my coop and lock their enclosure inside the coop every night from now on. i foolishly thought that the outside enclosure would be enough. i wont make that mistake ever again.Bellina - im glad i was able to raise you in safety and kindness, with plenty of love. i'll make sure your sister Mohawk has a happy rest of her life and will get her some new hen friends.rest well, Bellina.my sympathies go out to anyone who has lost a pet.