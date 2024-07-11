One of my chickens got eaten by a raccoon last night.

I don't really know what to post. her name was Bellina. I'm just bummed out and angry at myself for not securing the coop better. <DCrying>
fuckin bastard raccoons. 👿👿👿

i hope to get my last surviving hen named Mohawk some friends from a farm that we recently donated some roosters to. i dont want her living alone. i bought and raised my chickens for eggs, but i also grew fond of them as pets. i have raised chickens before and this has never happened.

gonna double wire my coop and lock their enclosure inside the coop every night from now on. i foolishly thought that the outside enclosure would be enough. i wont make that mistake ever again.

Bellina - im glad i was able to raise you in safety and kindness, with plenty of love. i'll make sure your sister Mohawk has a happy rest of her life and will get her some new hen friends.

rest well, Bellina.

<RomeroSalute>



my sympathies go out to anyone who has lost a pet.
 
Make sure to piss at all corners of the chicken coop.

That way the raccoon knows that those are your chickens..

Think like an animal, not a human..
 
You are just like my mother. She has chickens and named them all.
My father wants to eat them all after they stop putting eggs but she does not let him. So they basically have a chickens retirement home.

She allows him to eat the roosters if they start fighting each other tho.

Last year a small feral cat (IDK how you call them there.. a 6/7 pounds cat from the mountain that looks like a mini tiger) entered the coop an feasted. Killed a rooster and two chickens while my parents dogs were sleeping inside the house. They managed to take a pic of the cat in the morning when she was running away.
 
BTW.. Didn't knew racoons did that shit. I thought they liked to eat from the garbage and all that but never saw them as predators.
 
syct23 said:
Make sure to piss at all corners of the chicken coop.

That way the raccoon knows that those are your chickens..

Think like an animal, not a human..
thats honestly not a bad suggestion, i just was looking into it. that alone wont help, but its a good idea. thank you.

SalvadorAllende said:
You are just like my mother. She has chickens and named them all.
My father wants to eat them all after they stop putting eggs but she does not let him. So they basically have a chickens retirement home.

She allows him to eat the roosters if they start fighting each other tho.

Last year a small feral cat (IDK how you call them there.. a 6/7 pounds cat from the mountain that looks like a mini tiger) entered the coop an feasted. Killed a rooster and two chickens while my parents dogs were sleeping inside the house. They managed to take a pic of the cat in the morning when she was running away.
i plan to get my chickens processed when they stop laying eggs and die and i will eat them. my wife doesnt want to, similar to your mother. but it is the circle of life.
sorry to hear about your parents' chickens.
 
Blastbeat said:
when they stop laying eggs and die and i will eat them
giphy.webp
 
Blastbeat said:
i plan to get my chickens processed when they stop laying eggs and die and i will eat them. my wife doesnt want to, similar to your mother. but it is the circle of life.
sorry to hear about your parents' chickens.
I asked my dad why he does not eat them if they die and they told me that it is not good... they might die from a disease and also the meat is not nearly as good.

So they bury them deep enough for the dogs not to found them.
 
Shit happens bro. I've lost dozens over the years. Probably best not to give em names though. Makes it weird when you decide to eat them.
 
You need fine mesh, if a raccoon can reach inside, it’s over, it’ll tear your chicken limb from limb, lost a lot over the years until i figured out that the smallest opening is certain death. Chickens also do the dumbest things to get themselves killed.

You can catch raccoons and turn them into fertilizer….. they are rodents.
 
SalvadorAllende said:
I asked my dad why he does not eat them if they die and they told me that it is not good... they might die from a disease and also the meat is not nearly as good.

So they bury them deep enough for the dogs not to found them.
Kill them once they stop producing eggs
 
Love chickens, pretty amazing
Animals and so are raccoons. Predator proofing coops is incredibly difficult, sorry for your loss.
 
Here's what I did when I had a raccoon problem when I used to work on a horse farm. Stay up all night and wait for that troublesome raccoon to come back for more. Shoot him with your glock 21 once the opportunity presents itself.
 
chardog said:
You can catch raccoons and turn them into fertilizer….. they are rodents.
Nope. Racoons are in a different family, same one as honey bears and ringtails. They are closer to bears.
 
Spam On Rye said:
Shit happens bro. I've lost dozens over the years. Probably best not to give em names though. Makes it weird when you decide to eat them.
Nah that doesn't bother me. It does bother my wife which is why she won't eat them after they pass away. I just view it as a natural part of life. Far better than a death in a slaughterhouse.
 
blaseblase said:
Get a dog or some geese to protect them
Geese would be great but they are noisy, and I already had to get rid of some roosters because of the same reasons. I'm relatively close to my neighbors houses and I don't wanna cause any annoyance. I have good relationships with pretty much all of my neighbors and would not like to mess that up.

The wife and I were talking about getting a dog; that might be the avenue we go down.
 
