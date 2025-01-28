  • Work is still on-going to rebuild the site styling and features. Please report any issues you may experience so we can look into it.

One hell of a TUF journey!

20 years ago was the debut of TUF 1 with Diego Sanchez, Forrest Griffin, Kenny Florian, Josh Koscheck, Jason Thacker, Bobby Southworth, Stephan Bonnar and of course the Cat Smasher Chris Leben as well as other fighters like Nate Marquardt just to a name a few. Sadly we lost Lodune Sincaid and Stephan Bonnar.

Cant believe it, one hell of a journey. Two decades ago, MMA went mainstream. From there, we were introduced to Matt Hughes, Frank Trigg, BJ Penn, GSP, Karo Parisyan, Joe Riggs, Nick Diaz, and Matt Serra who were active in the welterweight division which was considered one of the hottest divisions at the time since Lightweight was defunct at the time.

At that time, welterweight and light heavyweight were superstar divisions.



It felt like not too long ago that I was a TUF Noob!


Man where did the time go...
 
20 years ffs...

i-dont-know-i-dont-get-it.gif
 
I remember vividly watching the Griffin Bonnar finals on TV. As a fan of MMA for yrs before when mainstream media had no respect for this thing of ours....seeing them succeed in showing up like that for such a huge audience gave me all of the feels.
 
also RIP Kincaid, and Bonnar.
 
This next TUF is primed to be the worst ever
Coach’s Corner, Senile Chael vs Obeast DC
 
It was great. I remember every weds night waiting for it to come on.. (I think it was weds)
 
