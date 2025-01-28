One hell of a TUF journey!

20 years ago was the debut of TUF 1 with Diego Sanchez, Forrest Griffin, Kenny Florian, Josh Koscheck, Jason Thacker, Bobby Southworth, Stephan Bonnar and of course the Cat Smasher Chris Leben as well as other fighters like Nate Marquardt just to a name a few. Sadly we lost Lodune Sincaid and Stephan Bonnar.



Cant believe it, one hell of a journey. Two decades ago, MMA went mainstream. From there, we were introduced to Matt Hughes, Frank Trigg, BJ Penn, GSP, Karo Parisyan, Joe Riggs, Nick Diaz, and Matt Serra who were active in the welterweight division which was considered one of the hottest divisions at the time since Lightweight was defunct at the time.



At that time, welterweight and light heavyweight were superstar divisions.







It felt like not too long ago that I was a TUF Noob!





Man where did the time go...