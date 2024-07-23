PBP ONE Fight Night 24: Brooks vs Balart, Fri. 8/2, 8:00 PM ET/5:00 PM PT PBP Discussion Thread

GTLJ6QpbMAAef_U


In the headline attraction, two of the most talented fighters on the planet will collide for the ONE Interim Strawweight MMA World Title.

Former divisional king Jarred “The Monkey God” Brooks has been nearly unstoppable since he arrived in ONE Championship three years ago, and he is eager to reclaim the belt and prove he is the best athlete to ever step foot in the weight class.

But Cuban Olympic wrestler and surging #3-ranked contender Gustavo “El Gladiador” Balart has been waiting for his shot at the gold for years, and he is determined to capture the strap, maintain the longest winning streak in the division, and change his family’s life.

Plus, in the co-main event, ONE Women’s Atomweight Submission Grappling World Champion Danielle Kelly will make her first title defense against BJJ megastar Mayssa Bastos.

If that wasn’t enough, the stars from ONE Championship’s lighter weight classes will compete on the show, including American striker Asa Ten Pow, #5-ranked featherweight MMA contender Shamil Gasanov, and Team Lakay’s undefeated juggernaut Carlo Bumina-ang.

THE LINEUP

125 Interim Title: Jarred Brooks (20-3-0, 1 NC) vs. Gustavo Balart (12-4-0)
115 SG Title: Danielle Kelly vs. Mayssa Bastos
145 MT: Felipe Lobo vs. Nabil Anane
135 MT: Dedduanglek Tded99 vs. Nakrob Fairtex
155: Shamil Gasanov (10-1-0) vs. Aaron Cañarte (10-1-0)
145 MT: Dmitriy Kovtun vs. Ferrari Fairtex
135 KB: Taiki Naito vs. Elias Mahmoudi
125: Keito Yamakita (9-1-0) vs. Yosuke Saruta (21-12-3)
145 MT: Rambolek Tor Yotha vs. Craig Coakley
145: Enkh-Orgil Baatarkhuu (10-3-0) vs. Carlo Bumina-ang (6-0-0)
128 MT: Aliff Sor Dechapan vs. Zakaria El Jamari
115 MT: Yau Pui Yu vs. Amy Pirnie
 
Last edited by a moderator:
Really looking forward to seeing Danielle Kelly take on Miss Bastos.
 
I think we can make this the PBP for Friday night bud. Cheers @BroRogan 🍻
 
