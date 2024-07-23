PBP ONE Fight Night 24: Brooks vs Balart, Fri. 8/2, 8:00 PM ET/5:00 PM PT PBP Discussion Thread (Prime)

BroRogan

BroRogan

Gold Belt
@Gold
Joined
Nov 24, 2018
Messages
22,366
Reaction score
81,348


GTLJ6QpbMAAef_U


In the headline attraction, two of the most talented fighters on the planet will collide for the ONE Interim Strawweight MMA World Title.

Former divisional king Jarred “The Monkey God” Brooks has been nearly unstoppable since he arrived in ONE Championship three years ago, and he is eager to reclaim the belt and prove he is the best athlete to ever step foot in the weight class.

But Cuban Olympic wrestler and surging #3-ranked contender Gustavo “El Gladiador” Balart has been waiting for his shot at the gold for years, and he is determined to capture the strap, maintain the longest winning streak in the division, and change his family’s life.

Plus, in the co-main event, ONE Women’s Atomweight Submission Grappling World Champion Danielle Kelly will make her first title defense against BJJ megastar Mayssa Bastos.

If that wasn’t enough, the stars from ONE Championship’s lighter weight classes will compete on the show, including American striker Asa Ten Pow, #5-ranked featherweight MMA contender Shamil Gasanov, and Team Lakay’s undefeated juggernaut Carlo Bumina-ang.

THE LINEUP

125 Interim Title: Jarred Brooks (20-3-0, 1 NC) vs. Gustavo Balart (12-4-0)
115 SG Title: Danielle Kelly vs. Mayssa Bastos
145 MT: Felipe Lobo vs. Nabil Anane
135 MT: Dedduanglek Tded99 vs. Nakrob Fairtex
155: Shamil Gasanov (10-1-0) vs. Aaron Cañarte (10-1-0)
145 MT: Dmitriy Kovtun vs. Ferrari Fairtex
135 KB: Taiki Naito vs. Elias Mahmoudi
125: Keito Yamakita (9-1-0) vs. Yosuke Saruta (21-12-3)
145 MT: Rambolek Tor Yotha vs. Craig Coakley
145: Enkh-Orgil Baatarkhuu (10-3-0) vs. Carlo Bumina-ang (6-0-0)
128 MT: Aliff Sor Dechapan vs. Zakaria El Jamari
115 MT: Yau Pui Yu vs. Amy Pirnie
 
Last edited by a moderator:
don't ask said:
I'm always excited to see what an Olympic wrestler can do. Sucks that he missed weight.
Click to expand...

Tends to brawl these days, cardio is a bit suspect though... it's gonna be interesting to see how Brooks approaches it. Little fire hydrant is so tough to take down, Brooks is primarily a grappler, but how's he gonna initiate? ... maybe we're actually gonna end up with a clinch battle?
 
Siver! said:
Tends to brawl these days, cardio is a bit suspect though... it's gonna be interesting to see how Brooks approaches it. Little fire hydrant is so tough to take down, Brooks is primarily a grappler, but how's he gonna initiate? ... maybe we're actually gonna end up with a clinch battle?
Click to expand...
lol I just looked up Balart's record: 12 wins, 11 by decision; 4 losses, 2 by decision. I think I know how it's going to go. If he showed elite ground skills, I would not complain, but a brawler with bad cardio isn't my cup of tea.

Still, I'll watch because ONE really punishes stalling.
 
don't ask said:
lol I just looked up Balart's record: 12 wins, 11 by decision; 4 losses, 2 by decision. I think I know how it's going to go. If he showed elite ground skills, I would not complain, but a brawler with bad cardio isn't my cup of tea.

Still, I'll watch because ONE really punishes stalling.
Click to expand...

He's a fun brawler, though, doesn't just swing punches that's for sure! You'll see a variety of wild strikes thrown.

He might even throw in a couple of big slams, but it wouldn't be ideal cardio-wise.

The fight will be fun, I think Brooks might finish in R4 - but I'll be rooting for Gustavo!
 
Looks like a fun card, some exciting matchups. IN

And also IN IN IN IN IN IN IN for my lovely little bro rogany making playbyplay thread, love it.
 
BroRogan said:


GTLJ6QpbMAAef_U


In the headline attraction, two of the most talented fighters on the planet will collide for the ONE Interim Strawweight MMA World Title.

Former divisional king Jarred “The Monkey God” Brooks has been nearly unstoppable since he arrived in ONE Championship three years ago, and he is eager to reclaim the belt and prove he is the best athlete to ever step foot in the weight class.

But Cuban Olympic wrestler and surging #3-ranked contender Gustavo “El Gladiador” Balart has been waiting for his shot at the gold for years, and he is determined to capture the strap, maintain the longest winning streak in the division, and change his family’s life.

Plus, in the co-main event, ONE Women’s Atomweight Submission Grappling World Champion Danielle Kelly will make her first title defense against BJJ megastar Mayssa Bastos.

If that wasn’t enough, the stars from ONE Championship’s lighter weight classes will compete on the show, including American striker Asa Ten Pow, #5-ranked featherweight MMA contender Shamil Gasanov, and Team Lakay’s undefeated juggernaut Carlo Bumina-ang.

THE LINEUP

125 Interim Title: Jarred Brooks (20-3-0, 1 NC) vs. Gustavo Balart (12-4-0)
115 SG Title: Danielle Kelly vs. Mayssa Bastos
145 MT: Felipe Lobo vs. Nabil Anane
135 MT: Dedduanglek Tded99 vs. Nakrob Fairtex
155: Shamil Gasanov (10-1-0) vs. Aaron Cañarte (10-1-0)
145 MT: Dmitriy Kovtun vs. Ferrari Fairtex
135 KB: Taiki Naito vs. Elias Mahmoudi
125: Keito Yamakita (9-1-0) vs. Yosuke Saruta (21-12-3)
145 MT: Rambolek Tor Yotha vs. Craig Coakley
145: Enkh-Orgil Baatarkhuu (10-3-0) vs. Carlo Bumina-ang (6-0-0)
128 MT: Aliff Sor Dechapan vs. Zakaria El Jamari
115 MT: Yau Pui Yu vs. Amy Pirnie
Click to expand...

Kollesch, wann fängt das an bei uns? Ist das zur gleichen Zeit wie PFL?
Hoffe alles gut bei dir mein Bester.
 
HI SCOTT NEWMAN said:
Looks like a fun card, some exciting matchups. IN

And also IN IN IN IN IN IN IN for my lovely little bro rogany making playbyplay thread, love it.
Click to expand...
omg I didn't even notice @BroRogan created this, even though a mod commented on it!

WE HAVE SEIZED THE MEANS OF RECREATION FROM THE MODERATOR FAT CATS!

braveheart-mel-gibson.gif


11024522_159ae.gif




revolte-revolution.gif


tumblr_my0fv2rtqP1qg39ewo1_500.gif


8cf200c0099d74cc19025561492fb0f6.gif


qxjGq7.gif
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,244,217
Messages
55,962,418
Members
175,012
Latest member
totalnaplesdeath

Share this page

Back
Top