THE LINEUP

125 Interim Title:

In the headline attraction, two of the most talented fighters on the planet will collide for the ONE Interim Strawweight MMA World Title.Former divisional king Jarred “The Monkey God” Brooks has been nearly unstoppable since he arrived in ONE Championship three years ago, and he is eager to reclaim the belt and prove he is the best athlete to ever step foot in the weight class.But Cuban Olympic wrestler and surging #3-ranked contender Gustavo “El Gladiador” Balart has been waiting for his shot at the gold for years, and he is determined to capture the strap, maintain the longest winning streak in the division, and change his family’s life.Plus, in the co-main event, ONE Women’s Atomweight Submission Grappling World Champion Danielle Kelly will make her first title defense against BJJ megastar Mayssa Bastos.If that wasn’t enough, the stars from ONE Championship’s lighter weight classes will compete on the show, including American striker Asa Ten Pow, #5-ranked featherweight MMA contender Shamil Gasanov, and Team Lakay’s undefeated juggernaut Carlo Bumina-ang.