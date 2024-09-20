One Championship to have it's own movie starring Russel Crowe

PrideNverDies
UFC has The Rock, ONE Championship gets Russell Crowe.
Not long after it was announced that Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson would be starring as Mark Kerr in The Smashing Machine, Variety reports that Academy Award winner Russell Crowe has signed on for The Beast in Me, alongside Aussie actor Daniel MacPherson.
MacPherson plays a retired cage fighter who makes his ONE Championship return to avenge his brother’s death under the tutelage of veteran trainer Russell Crowe. The plot is so thin you can floss with it, but I suppose these movies are just an excuse to KICK BUTT.
“I am thrilled to be partnering with the star-studded cast and production team behind The Beast In Me,” ONE Championship chairman and CEO Chatri Sityodtong said in a recent press release. “I am confident ONE is the best platform to help tell their story of grit, perseverance, and determination. We cannot wait to host their entire team in Bangkok at a ONE Friday Fights fight week in January.”
The film will be produced Broken Open Pictures and directed by Tyler Atkins.