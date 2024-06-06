  • Xenforo Cloud has scheduled an upgrade to XenForo version 2.2.16. This will take place on or shortly after the following date and time: Jul 05, 2024 at 05:00 PM (PT) There shouldn't be any downtime, as it's just a maintenance release. More info here

PBP ONE 167: Tawanchai vs. Nattawut 2, Fri. 6/7, 8PM ET/5PM PT PBP Discussion Thread

Gio

Gio

Wendy Belt
Staff member
Senior Moderator
Joined
Jul 22, 2011
Messages
32,920
Reaction score
95,816


7Niiz9K.jpeg


A must-see blockbuster spectacle awaits the global fan base, as the world’s largest martial arts organization returns to Bangkok’s Impact Arena for ONE 167: Tawanchai vs. Nattawut II, which broadcasts live in U.S. primetime on Friday, June 7.

Tawanchai PK Saenchai will defend his ONE Championship Muay Thai Featherweight title against Jo Nattawut when their rematch headlines ONE 167 this Friday at Impact Arena in Bangkok, Thailand. The two men met under Kickboxing rules in October, with Tawanchai earning a three-round unanimous decision.

Also, after nine months away, longtime ONE Flyweight Muay Thai World Champion Rodtang Jitmuangnon will finally return to action. But welcoming him back inside the Circle will be Denis Purić, who has called “The Iron Man” out for years and has promised to “make a fool out of him.”

Plus, ONE Lightweight Submission Grappling World Champion Kade Ruotolo makes his highly anticipated MMA debut, fellow submission grappling king Mikey Musumeci moves up a weight class to seek revenge against the last man to defeat him, and British superstar Liam Harrison and Malaysian wunderkind Johan Ghazali make their long-awaited returns.


THE LINEUP

155 KB Title: Tawanchai PK Saenchai vs. Jo Nattawut
141.25 KB: Rodtang Jitmuangnon vs. Denis Purić *
145 SG: Mikey Musumeci vs. Joao Gabriel Sousa
145 MT: Liam Harrison vs. Katsuki Kitano **
170: Kade Ruotolo (0-0-0) vs. Blake Cooper (2-1-0)
155 KB: Sitthichai Sitsongpeenong vs. Masaaki Noiri
115: Denice Zamboanga (10-2-0) vs. Noelle Grandjean (5-2-0)
170: Adrian Lee (0-0-0) vs. Antonio Mammarella (1-0-0)
135 MT: Johan Ghazali vs. Trần Duy Nhất Nguyễn
115: Itsuki Hirata (6-3-0) vs. Victória Souza (7-2-0)
145 MT: Johan Estupiñan vs. Zafer Sayik

* - Rodtang missed weight; Puric accepts fight at catchweight and takes 25% of Rodtang's purse
** - Harrison missed weight and later confirms that his fight against Kitano was OFF; Both will not be competing in the event


THE RUNDOWN
Top Reasons to Catch ONE 167
Inside the Adventurous Mind of Kade Ruotolo
Patience, Persistence Pay for Denis Purić
Adrian Lee and the Ties That Bind

www.sherdog.com

How to Watch ONE 167

Tawanchai PK Saenchai will defend his ONE Championship muay thai featherweight title against Nattawut Samkhun in their headlining rematch on Friday in Thailand.
www.sherdog.com www.sherdog.com
www.sherdog.com

ONE 167 ‘Tawanchai vs. Nattawut II’ Play-by-Play & Results

ONE Championship brings another evening of explosive martial arts to U.S. primetime with ONE 167. Sherdog's live coverage will begin with the curtain jerker at 8 p.m. ET.
www.sherdog.com www.sherdog.com

Ceremonial Weigh-Ins & Faceoffs


ONE 167 Preview (The Sheehan Show)


Odds:
3326.png


Sportsbook: https://forums.sherdog.com/sportsbook/one-167-tawanchai-vs-nattawut-2-8pm-et-6-7.25541/




fc9RiCD.png
iRCsb4C.gif
 
sg0Fv28.gif


@Neck&Neck

@PurpleStorm
@bigwaverider
@Violent Violin
@Dick
@Ares Black
@Hellowhosthat
@EndlessCritic
@Thundarr
@Minnja
@DonQ94
@TCE
@BroRogan
@Jose Beehive
@CC27
@SCTwins
@muaythaidon1
@europe1
@NicholasJBasile
@CallMeCasual
@Sono07
@Sixstring
@PudzianFighter
@Pepy
@Bakayoko
@Koniradi98
@Andrey Kamensky
@BEATDOWNS
@LHWBelt
@Royce's Gi
@MMA4Life
@Trax
@Carrotman23
@Richard Fannin
@mS_?
@MGS
@CleverNameEh
@MusterX
@Simian Raticus
@Pakman
@Paynebringer
@SKYNET
@Dillydilly
@Gio
@Milkcarton42
@10mm
@RicardinhoPT
@Axe720
@Substance Abuse
@BFoe
@Brueskie
@Kyojiro Kagenuma
@CrocopHKtotheballs
@Linelo
@NationWideNinja
@fortheo
@Kaynan
@Gensoking
@Carsormyr
@Toothy
@wwkirk
@HI SCOTT NEWMAN
@BooBoyMan
@thiagoop
@Volador
@neandertal
@g*r*b
@Bradillac
@Stop Being Greedy
@hart Break Kick 97
@Hanri
@HanoverFist33
@Cherry
@Afrikan
@Buff
@kingmob6
@Jason7227
@kibz
@Mask Of Winters
@wufabufa
@Jackonfire
@TempleoftheDog
@Espresso
@ThaiPlumRillo
@Prologue
@Dude Incredible
@helax
@TheBigJuicyGuy
@Char Jawz
@Marko Polo
@svmr_db
@Shay Brennan
@rode68
@Sensee
@Bobby Boulders
@Pizza Werewolf
@SenorFranko
@Stump
@StonedLemur
@bootsy
@BoxerMaurits
@Dunks
@KDR by RNC
@TXstriker
@MuffinsAppletree
@Doughie99
@MeatWagon06
@NinjaCat870
@Poirierfan
@tornado362
@aerius
@don't ask
@ryun253
@usernamee
@GueseGuy
@xhaydenx
@LiQuiD42
@ArmanHypeTrain
@NewLockGuy
@Ladder Master
@Siver!
@TITS

rxWcHXC.gif
 
Why is everyone below WW. 1 fight is 155. In UFC 155 is 145. So the whole card is below light weight. Why are the putting on exlusively sub 155.
 
Trabaho said:
Why is everyone below WW. 1 fight is 155. In UFC 155 is 145. So the whole card is below light weight. Why are the putting on exlusively sub 155.
Click to expand...
Gassing out in 5 minutes isn't allowed in ONE
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

Dillydilly
  • Sportsbook Event
ONE 167: Tawanchai vs. Nattawut 2 8pm ET 6-7
Replies
5
Views
168
Dillydilly
Dillydilly
M
PBP ONE Fight Night 21: Eersel vs. Nicolas, Fri. 4/5, 8 PM ET/ 5 PM PT *** Sherdog Discussion ***
10 11 12
Replies
222
Views
5K
Kowboy On Sherdog
Kowboy On Sherdog

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,239,904
Messages
55,657,314
Members
174,881
Latest member
ckforbes

Share this page

Back
Top