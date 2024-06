A must-see blockbuster spectacle awaits the global fan base, as the world’s largest martial arts organization returns to Bangkok’s Impact Arena for ONE 167: Tawanchai vs. Nattawut II, which broadcasts live in U.S. primetime on Friday, June 7. Tawanchai PK Saenchai will defend his ONE Championship Muay Thai Featherweight title against Jo Nattawut when their rematch headlines ONE 167 this Friday at Impact Arena in Bangkok, Thailand. The two men met under Kickboxing rules in October, with Tawanchai earning a three-round unanimous decision.Also, after nine months away, longtime ONE Flyweight Muay Thai World Champion Rodtang Jitmuangnon will finally return to action. But welcoming him back inside the Circle will be Denis Purić , who has called “The Iron Man” out for years and has promised to “make a fool out of him.”Plus, ONE Lightweight Submission Grappling World Champion Kade Ruotolo makes his highly anticipated MMA debut, fellow submission grappling king Mikey Musumeci moves up a weight class to seek revenge against the last man to defeat him, and British superstar Liam Harrison and Malaysian wunderkind Johan Ghazali make their long-awaited returns.