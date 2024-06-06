Gio
A must-see blockbuster spectacle awaits the global fan base, as the world’s largest martial arts organization returns to Bangkok’s Impact Arena for ONE 167: Tawanchai vs. Nattawut II, which broadcasts live in U.S. primetime on Friday, June 7.
Tawanchai PK Saenchai will defend his ONE Championship Muay Thai Featherweight title against Jo Nattawut when their rematch headlines ONE 167 this Friday at Impact Arena in Bangkok, Thailand. The two men met under Kickboxing rules in October, with Tawanchai earning a three-round unanimous decision.
Also, after nine months away, longtime ONE Flyweight Muay Thai World Champion Rodtang Jitmuangnon will finally return to action. But welcoming him back inside the Circle will be Denis Purić, who has called “The Iron Man” out for years and has promised to “make a fool out of him.”
Plus, ONE Lightweight Submission Grappling World Champion Kade Ruotolo makes his highly anticipated MMA debut, fellow submission grappling king Mikey Musumeci moves up a weight class to seek revenge against the last man to defeat him, and British superstar Liam Harrison and Malaysian wunderkind Johan Ghazali make their long-awaited returns.
THE LINEUP
155 KB Title: Tawanchai PK Saenchai vs. Jo Nattawut
141.25 KB: Rodtang Jitmuangnon vs. Denis Purić *
145 SG: Mikey Musumeci vs. Joao Gabriel Sousa
170: Kade Ruotolo (0-0-0) vs. Blake Cooper (2-1-0)
155 KB: Sitthichai Sitsongpeenong vs. Masaaki Noiri
115: Denice Zamboanga (10-2-0) vs. Noelle Grandjean (5-2-0)
170: Adrian Lee (0-0-0) vs. Antonio Mammarella (1-0-0)
135 MT: Johan Ghazali vs. Trần Duy Nhất Nguyễn
115: Itsuki Hirata (6-3-0) vs. Victória Souza (7-2-0)
145 MT: Johan Estupiñan vs. Zafer Sayik
* - Rodtang missed weight; Puric accepts fight at catchweight and takes 25% of Rodtang's purse
** - Harrison missed weight and later confirms that his fight against Kitano was OFF; Both will not be competing in the event
THE RUNDOWN
• Top Reasons to Catch ONE 167
• Inside the Adventurous Mind of Kade Ruotolo
• Patience, Persistence Pay for Denis Purić
• Adrian Lee and the Ties That Bind
How to Watch ONE 167
Tawanchai PK Saenchai will defend his ONE Championship muay thai featherweight title against Nattawut Samkhun in their headlining rematch on Friday in Thailand.
www.sherdog.com
ONE 167 ‘Tawanchai vs. Nattawut II’ Play-by-Play & Results
ONE Championship brings another evening of explosive martial arts to U.S. primetime with ONE 167. Sherdog's live coverage will begin with the curtain jerker at 8 p.m. ET.
www.sherdog.com
Ceremonial Weigh-Ins & Faceoffs
ONE 167 Preview (The Sheehan Show)
Odds:
Sportsbook: https://forums.sherdog.com/sportsbook/one-167-tawanchai-vs-nattawut-2-8pm-et-6-7.25541/