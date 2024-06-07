  • Xenforo Cloud has scheduled an upgrade to XenForo version 2.2.16. This will take place on or shortly after the following date and time: Jul 05, 2024 at 05:00 PM (PT) There shouldn't be any downtime, as it's just a maintenance release. More info here

ONE 167: Tawanchai vs. Nattawut 2 8pm ET 6-7

Dillydilly said:
@Nova44 got some breakdowns on these fights?
Ghazali vs Nguyen - Ghazali is the favourite due to his string of wins in ONE, but Nguyen looked monstrous until he took a break. Ghazali should win and could get the KO, but i wouldn't be too shocked if Nguyen got the W.

Sittichai vs Noiri - Sittichai should be the favourite here. It's Noiri's debut, he's moving up 5kg to 70kg and Sittichai is far better than anyone Noiri has faced in a long time. Sittichai is declining so that's probably why the odds are the way they are but safe bet is Sittichai for sure. I'm hoping Noiri shows his crispy boxing and shocks everyone. I know you've put muay thai for this one but i'm pretty sure it's kickboxing, no big deal though.

Harrison vs Kitano - Unless he gets injured again this should be easy work for Liam, probably a stoppage too.

Rodtang vs Puric - Like the one above this one should be an easy W for Rodtang. Expect Rodtang to walk down Puric and punch himself in the face.

Tawanchai vs Smokin GOAT - Their last fight was closer than it should've been, but Tawanchai says he took Joe lightly. This time he's focused and it's muay thai so Tawanchai's level increases a lot. Joe could get some random KO but i expect Tawanchai to dominate this time.


Also, for those watching the event, pay attention to Estupinan in the first fight. His debut the other week last like 10 seconds and it was awesome. Fights kind of like an accurate Jose Pele Landi Jons for those that remember him.
 
