Once Jon Jones retires there are no big names at heavyweight

TheTribalQueef
- Jul 29, 2023
Man I LOVE this. So not only does dana let the heavyweights credibility take a hit with the loss of the lineal ufc heavyweight champion but he also managed to find a way to lose the biggest name in heavyweight mma. WOW. So once Jon Jones retires what does he do? Stand still and let his divsion plummit into absolute shit? Instead of keeping francis around to eventually someone BEAT the guy who beat the guy and make a name off francis he just pretty much sacraficed his entire division's market.