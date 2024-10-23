Once Jon Jones retires there are no big names at heavyweight

Finally you guys are catching on, thats what i literally been trying to tell everyone.



Yall over here crying tryna troll jon jones and make him leave almost as if this division is super heavy stacked. ITS NOT.

I hate Colby and strickland. but as much as i hate to admit this but i still want them to stick around cause hate em or love em they make things

interesting... but you guys jesus christ you act like jon jones punched your 80 year old grandma...



but i guess we all will just pretend tom aspinal is a world beater ROFL to keep up appearances

as if the division is Stacked.





im sitting over here looking at you guys dumb like Yall do know after jones leaves and stipe retires,

its only gonna be tom gane and derrick lewis who are somewhat interesting.... had you guess supported FRANCIS and not been haters

dana maybe would have given in and we could be eating good.