Once Jon Jones retires there are no big names at heavyweight

Man I LOVE this. So not only does dana let the heavyweights credibility take a hit with the loss of the lineal ufc heavyweight champion but he also managed to find a way to lose the biggest name in heavyweight mma. WOW. So once Jon Jones retires what does he do? Stand still and let his divsion plummit into absolute shit? Instead of keeping francis around to eventually someone BEAT the guy who beat the guy and make a name off francis he just pretty much sacraficed his entire division's market.
 
TheTribalQueef said:
Let's be real here. Jon Jones only had one fight in the HW division. The HW division was fine before, and it'll be fine after Jon Jones with proper marketing
 
As several said, Jon fought one fight in this division. You are giving him way too much respect here and undermining all the guys on the roster that give it their all and bless us with top class performances.

Aspinall, Gane, Pav, Volkov, Almeida, Blaydes and Spivac are the next gen. I honestly think they all are on equal footing more or less with the exception of Aspinall.
 
BjPenn2017 said:
One of the most delusional takes I’ve ever seen on sherdog, Jon is the biggest star in the company right now behind Mcgregor
It’s not 2016 anymore.

Poatan is that guy. Not those 2, Conor is a C-tier celeb now and Jon is a keyboard warrior like us these days.
 
Dude it's a revolving door like any other work field. People get old and move on and new blood comes in. There always be big names in this sport, as long it's still going.
 
Takes Two To Tango said:
Dude it's a revolving door like any other work field. People get old and move on and new blood comes in. There always be big names in this sport, as long it's still going.
I dunno man, this door feels stuck when the champ is holding the belt hostage for a legacy fight against a guy that Khabib has more recent wins than….
 
I don't necessarily disagree.
Tom Aspinal is a good fighter but he isn't recognized by casuals. Its going to be a while before the division replaces the most popular fighters of the era like Lesnar, Overeem, Francis and the like.
 
Finally you guys are catching on, thats what i literally been trying to tell everyone.

Yall over here crying tryna troll jon jones and make him leave almost as if this division is super heavy stacked. ITS NOT.
I hate Colby and strickland. but as much as i hate to admit this but i still want them to stick around cause hate em or love em they make things
interesting... but you guys jesus christ you act like jon jones punched your 80 year old grandma...

but i guess we all will just pretend tom aspinal is a world beater ROFL to keep up appearances
as if the division is Stacked.


im sitting over here looking at you guys dumb like Yall do know after jones leaves and stipe retires,
its only gonna be tom gane and derrick lewis who are somewhat interesting.... had you guess supported FRANCIS and not been haters
dana maybe would have given in and we could be eating good.
 
Yep. Aspinall is the best in a very shallow pool. I think the UFC needs to invest heavily on the division and bring guys from ONE, PFL, etc.

It's insane that the HW division is as bad as it is in 2024.
 
The UFC HW division rarely been great, if ever.

It's relatively deep right now. It's doing alright.

Besides that, the HW division is pretty much immune to bad fights. It will always sell.
 
