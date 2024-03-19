Media On this day 13 years ago, Jon Jones became the UFC Light-heavyweight champion of the world

GOAT?

  • Total voters
    11
I hate this guy, and I'm more of a GSP/Silva fan, but Jones is the GOAT (at least in the cage). Unlike the other two he never lost, won belts at LHW and HW, and about the picograms, unfortunately I'm not sure there's a lot of clean UFC champs.
 
Chubi said:
I hate this guy, and I'm more of a GSP/Silva fan, but Jones is the GOAT (at least in the cage). Unlike the other two he never lost, won belts at LHW and HW, and about the picograms, unfortunately I'm not sure there's a lot of clean UFC champs.
Click to expand...
Exactly my opinion, I'm a Silva fan and I don't like Jones but I don't fight against reality. Jones' run at LHW has nothing similar to it in the history of the sport.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,234,328
Messages
55,271,719
Members
174,716
Latest member
abdullah ashraf

Share this page

Back
Top