Sean O’Malley challenges Devin Haney to an MMA fight with $1 million on the line “Boxers are f***ing p*ssies dude. Devin Haney’s a b*tch. If Devin Haney wants to talk sh*t, if he really wants to fight, I’ll put a million dollars on me versus him, no time limit, and we can fight.MMA rules, just a fight. Or we could just do no rules.”