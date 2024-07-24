Olympic surfing

Croaker said: Surfing is not a competitive sport



It's too reliant on nature working with the surfer in order to do anything worthwhile.

Disagree to a point. As long as there's waves ita just as competitive as any sport that relies on judges. Part of the skill is finding the best waves to take. Granted the waves can vary greatly heat to heat that's why 2 from every heat advance. I surfed in comps as a kid in the 90s an it was definitlwy competitive. If Chopes starts going at 20 feet or more it will be insane to watch that.But at Teahupo it's actually the smaller 6 to 10 foot waves that are most dangerous as the 20 footers are So heavy even though it breaks so shallow you never hit the reef as there's so much water pumping......... unless you bail really early and go over falls. It's the smaller waves that put you in the shredder if you Wipeout there.