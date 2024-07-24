Olympic surfing

Streeter
Dude if Chopes gets going surfing might be more watched than Basketball, swimming or Gymnastics. Chopes might be the prettiest wave on planet or at least 2nd next to Cloudbreak.
Damn Olympics is no joke having 1st comp at a place that gets waves from 6 to 50 ft , one heaviest waves on planet if not the, rwaks on razor sharp reef at 3ft deep (exposed reef low tide) there will be carnage at least in surfing. Chopes is a beast crazy how mainland France has great waves - shocked they opted for Teahupou (Chopes) n one of the most feared waves around. Respect to committee.
