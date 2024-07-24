Olympic surfing

Dude if Chopes gets going surfing might be more watched than Basketball, swimming or Gymnastics. Chopes might be the prettiest wave on planet or at least 2nd next to Cloudbreak.

Damn Olympics is no joke having 1st comp at a place that gets waves from 6 to 50 ft , one heaviest waves on planet if not the, rwaks on razor sharp reef at 3ft deep (exposed reef low tide) there will be carnage at least in surfing. Chopes is a beast crazy how mainland France has great waves - shocked they opted for Teahupou (Chopes) n one of the most feared waves around. Respect to committee.
 
Surfing is not a competitive sport

It's too reliant on nature working with the surfer in order to do anything worthwhile.
 
Disagree to a point. As long as there's waves ita just as competitive as any sport that relies on judges. Part of the skill is finding the best waves to take. Granted the waves can vary greatly heat to heat that's why 2 from every heat advance. I surfed in comps as a kid in the 90s an it was definitlwy competitive. If Chopes starts going at 20 feet or more it will be insane to watch that.

But at Teahupo it's actually the smaller 6 to 10 foot waves that are most dangerous as the 20 footers are So heavy even though it breaks so shallow you never hit the reef as there's so much water pumping......... unless you bail really early and go over falls. It's the smaller waves that put you in the shredder if you Wipeout there.
 
How long before gamblers using submarines create artificial waves to cash in their bets?
 
