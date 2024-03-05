Olympic desires for Paris or L.A

Vivid_SetBoxing
I was an Olympic hopeful last year from May onwards
and came short in the selection process after Christmas
Being number 2 in my weight category for the size of
my country is an achievement but my aspirations were
higher unfortunately. I tuned in and watch the Olympic
qualifiers today. l'm disappointed but still supportive of
my country's selected candidate and sparring partner
winning his first fight. Being jealous and envious is
pointless, he was selected and I wasn't. I wish it was me
fighting today but I'll have to wait my turn for the next
opportunity. However I'm confused if that opportunity will
ever come
It's a bad habit but when I feel insecure about my age
(26) and progression to date 1 look up to a boxer l've
always idolised and been inspired by, UK Juggernaut
Joe Joyce. He was an Olympic silver medalist at 31 and
started a successful professional career at 32. He only
started competing in boxing at 26. I'm not sure what to
do after the Olympics in Paris if l'm not going to be in
them. Should I hold off and continue improving as an
amateur for a few more years? Olympic boxing in L.A
2028 might not be a reality for me either, as there's still
talk of them removing boxing and other martial art sports
from the Olympics. In 2028 I'll be 30 but maybe l'll be the
selected candidate by then. Can anyone help clarify what
boxers to aspire from in a similar situation I'm in today?
When Anthony Joshua was going to the 2012 Olympics
Joe Joyce had to wait his turn until 2016. Should I
transition to the professional sport soon? l've sparred
high profile professionals and done a minimum of 6-8
rounds sparring
