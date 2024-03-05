Olympic desires for Paris or L.A

I was an Olympic hopeful last year from May onwards

and came short in the selection process after Christmas

Being number 2 in my weight category for the size of

my country is an achievement but my aspirations were

higher unfortunately. I tuned in and watch the Olympic

qualifiers today. l'm disappointed but still supportive of

my country's selected candidate and sparring partner

winning his first fight. Being jealous and envious is

pointless, he was selected and I wasn't. I wish it was me

fighting today but I'll have to wait my turn for the next

opportunity. However I'm confused if that opportunity will

ever come



It's a bad habit but when I feel insecure about my age

(26) and progression to date 1 look up to a boxer l've

always idolised and been inspired by, UK Juggernaut

Joe Joyce. He was an Olympic silver medalist at 31 and

started a successful professional career at 32. He only

started competing in boxing at 26. I'm not sure what to

do after the Olympics in Paris if l'm not going to be in

them. Should I hold off and continue improving as an

amateur for a few more years? Olympic boxing in L.A

2028 might not be a reality for me either, as there's still

talk of them removing boxing and other martial art sports

from the Olympics. In 2028 I'll be 30 but maybe l'll be the

selected candidate by then. Can anyone help clarify what

boxers to aspire from in a similar situation I'm in today?

When Anthony Joshua was going to the 2012 Olympics

Joe Joyce had to wait his turn until 2016. Should I

transition to the professional sport soon? l've sparred

high profile professionals and done a minimum of 6-8

rounds sparring