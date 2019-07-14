Old School Runescape veterans?

Just had a random obby mauler pking video pop up and got the itch to play again. Booted up my skiller and started turning him into a obby mauler. Lv 24 w/



31 hp

20 range

34 magic

41 str

99 crafting

99 fletching

83 mining

70 Herb

50 construction

1 ATK

1 Def



Just finished horror from the deep. Wish I didn’t get that hit lv but it is what it is