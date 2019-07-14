Old School Runescape veterans?

Old school runescape been on mobile for a while now I been playing again enjoying the game, anyone else played or playing it ?
 
It was fun as a free game in high school but there are much better MMOs now.
 
Our forum's very own @Zezima was one of the most famous players on there back in the day
 
I made an account for nostalgia when covid hit last year. Being home all day made it pretty easy to get going. Played for a month and a half maybe; doing lots of Slayer.

upload_2021-5-22_14-8-30.png
 
Not me skilling with a lv 3 with several skill capes. Nope no sir,
 
Yeah I started playing again a couple months ago, it gets addicting. If you make a clan chat I’ll join im on fairly often
 
Yeah I started playing again a couple months ago, it gets addicting. If you make a clan chat I’ll join im on fairly often
cool. do you no any1 that watches mma/boxing and plays osrs? if u do, tell them about it. ill let you know if i make one or not.
 
I still play. Made a new OSRS account about a year ago. 110 combat now and like 1700 skill total.
 
nice.... ill let you know if i make a clan chat
Right on dude. Anyone here is still welcome to add me if they'd like - infiniteiy. Down for whatever! I like pvp, pve, questing, anything really.
 
Just had a random obby mauler pking video pop up and got the itch to play again. Booted up my skiller and started turning him into a obby mauler. Lv 24 w/

31 hp
20 range
34 magic
41 str
99 crafting
99 fletching
83 mining
70 Herb
50 construction
1 ATK
1 Def

Just finished horror from the deep. Wish I didn’t get that hit lv but it is what it is
 
