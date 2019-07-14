Old School Runescape veterans?

Red Dragoniop
Old school runescape been on mobile for a while now I been playing again enjoying the game, anyone else played or playing it ?
nice man. do u still play?I made an account for nostalgia when covid hit last year. Being home all day made it pretty easy to get going. Played for a month and a half maybe; doing lots of Slayer.
lol, is that really zezima sherdog account?????
who is that guy whining to?Not me skilling with a lv 3 with several skill capes. Nope no sir,
cool. do you no any1 that watches mma/boxing and plays osrs? if u do, tell them about it. ill let you know if i make one or not.Yeah I started playing again a couple months ago, it gets addicting. If you make a clan chat I’ll join im on fairly often
Slayer is a skillNot me skilling with a lv 3 with several skill capes. Nope no sir,
nice.... ill let you know if i make a clan chatI still play. Made a new OSRS account about a year ago. 110 combat now and like 1700 skill total.
Right on dude. Anyone here is still welcome to add me if they'd like - infiniteiy. Down for whatever! I like pvp, pve, questing, anything really.nice.... ill let you know if i make a clan chat
Slayer is a skill
Yeah…like In theory sure. But that’s cringy levels of workYou can get lv 99 slayer at lv 3 combat but fuck farming that many lamps
"ufc mma cc" come join.Yeah I started playing again a couple months ago, it gets addicting. If you make a clan chat I’ll join im on fairly often