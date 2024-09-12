Old school judging robberies.

Going way back in the day to some OG robbery decisionsTop 2 that come to mindRandy vs Rizzo 1.Randy controlled rhe first round a 10-8 with some nasty ground n pound. He blew his wade sort of speak and really started to tire in the later roundsThis fight was Rizzo. He got robbed. Randy knew it.10-8 randyThan 10-9 rizzo the rest of the way. With the 5th maybe a 10-8 rizzoBy the end of the fight rizzo was landing leg kicks at will and randy was laying and flopping allover the octagonTerrible judgingRandy made amends in the rematchRutten vs RandlemanRandleman controlled all 5 rounds with this wrestling50-45 randlemanKinda a boring fight.Here is kevin and bas getting into it in a heated discussion on that decison later on in PrideOthers?