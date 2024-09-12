Old school judging robberies.

filthynumber1
Going way back in the day to some OG robbery decisions
Top 2 that come to mind
Randy vs Rizzo 1.
Randy controlled rhe first round a 10-8 with some nasty ground n pound. He blew his wade sort of speak and really started to tire in the later rounds
This fight was Rizzo. He got robbed. Randy knew it.
10-8 randy
Than 10-9 rizzo the rest of the way. With the 5th maybe a 10-8 rizzo
By the end of the fight rizzo was landing leg kicks at will and randy was laying and flopping allover the octagon
Terrible judging
Randy made amends in the rematch
Rutten vs Randleman
Randleman controlled all 5 rounds with this wrestling
50-45 randleman
Kinda a boring fight.
Here is kevin and bas getting into it in a heated discussion on that decison later on in Pride
Others?
