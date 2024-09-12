Old school judging robberies.

Going way back in the day to some OG robbery decisions
Top 2 that come to mind
Randy vs Rizzo 1.
Randy controlled rhe first round a 10-8 with some nasty ground n pound. He blew his wade sort of speak and really started to tire in the later rounds
This fight was Rizzo. He got robbed. Randy knew it.
10-8 randy
Than 10-9 rizzo the rest of the way. With the 5th maybe a 10-8 rizzo
By the end of the fight rizzo was landing leg kicks at will and randy was laying and flopping allover the octagon
Terrible judging
Randy made amends in the rematch



Rutten vs Randleman
Randleman controlled all 5 rounds with this wrestling
50-45 randleman
Kinda a boring fight.



Here is kevin and bas getting into it in a heated discussion on that decison later on in Pride



Others?
 
GSP & Hendricks, Jon & Gus one should be considered now "old school".
Add Machida & Rua 1 to the mix...
funny how close they were one from another...
 
filthynumber1 said:
I believe that's what we call an in-house robbery as it was in bispings backyard of England
We all know Hamill won that fight
Also known as home cooking.



Although to be perfectly honest, that fight was a lot closer than people think. Yeah, Matt Hammill definitely won the first round decisively. And he probably did enough wrestling to win the second, but it was close. And the third was a toss up.

30-27 Hamill is an acceptable score, and 29-28 Hamill is too. But even 29-28 Bisping is certainly possible. Especially with the secret ingredient of home cooking.
 
Lol tsthose are the two that first came to mind. Another which I don't agree with but some think ruas got hosed against oleg. I thought the judges got it right. Watching it back you'd expect ruas to get the nod but those were some smart judges

There was a Mike Easton fight that was the worst and Diego vs Ross Pearson
 
Shaddows said:
GSP & Hendricks, Jon & Gus one should be considered now "old school".
Add Machida & Rua 1 to the mix...
funny how close they were one from another...
I think you missed the point of the thread.. robbery
 
Heath herring vs vitor belfort. Vitor got soundly controlled and bested. But pride had some shenanigan criteria at the time where they favored the smaller guy over the bigger guy in decisions they claimed and gave the decision to vitor. He absolutely did not win lol
 
