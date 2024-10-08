Tokoloko
Czech MMA on the rise!
OKTAGON 62 - Frankfurt - 12.10.2024 (live on DAZN) already reportedly sold 58.000 out of 60.000 tickets which should be record of modern MMA .
They already succesfully dominated 3 European countries - Czech Republic, Slovakia, Germany and their current target is to take over European MMA (overcome KSW).They have broadcasting deals with multiple TVs across Europe, for example Serbia, Spain, Belgium, etc...They have few interesting names and talents like Keita, Penaz or Gogoladze for example...but their main domain is show and production (ref live body cams on ppv, half time shows, etc...) - Do OKTAGONMMA have potential to become competitor to UFC in future ?
Biggest event yet - OKTAGON 58 (28.000)
Whats your thoughts?
