Is the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas Really Big Enough For UFC 300? The T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas will host UFC 300, and will probably hold around 20,000. This seems quirky and odd, considering this basically a once-in-a-decade supercard akin to Wrestlemania, only a much rarer event. https://www.sportskeeda.com/mma/5-biggest-crowds-ufc-history When the UFC...

I asked this question from the opposite POV, asking why the UFC weren't hammering a huge arena for UFC 300, and got some really good responses and opinions about how it made for a worse experience.I still don't think that's the priority for the UFC's money men, though, so I remain very surprised. Boxing does it, WWE does it, UFC doesn't want to set attendance records - I wouldn't be at all surprised if it came down to ticket price and being some bogus, poorly conceived way of getting ticket prices high by selling fewer.