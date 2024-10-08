News OKTAGON MMA will soon break UFC attendance record (57.127)

OKTAGON 62 - Frankfurt - 12.10.2024 (live on DAZN) already reportedly sold 58.000 out of 60.000 tickets which should be record of modern MMA .



They already succesfully dominated 3 European countries - Czech Republic, Slovakia, Germany and their current target is to take over European MMA (overcome KSW).They have broadcasting deals with multiple TVs across Europe, for example Serbia, Spain, Belgium, etc...They have few interesting names and talents like Keita, Penaz or Gogoladze for example...but their main domain is show and production (ref live body cams on ppv, half time shows, etc...) - Do OKTAGONMMA have potential to become competitor to UFC in future ?


Biggest event yet - OKTAGON 58 (28.000)




Whats your thoughts?
 
Is the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas Really Big Enough For UFC 300?

The T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas will host UFC 300, and will probably hold around 20,000. This seems quirky and odd, considering this basically a once-in-a-decade supercard akin to Wrestlemania, only a much rarer event. https://www.sportskeeda.com/mma/5-biggest-crowds-ufc-history When the UFC...
I asked this question from the opposite POV, asking why the UFC weren't hammering a huge arena for UFC 300, and got some really good responses and opinions about how it made for a worse experience.

I still don't think that's the priority for the UFC's money men, though, so I remain very surprised. Boxing does it, WWE does it, UFC doesn't want to set attendance records - I wouldn't be at all surprised if it came down to ticket price and being some bogus, poorly conceived way of getting ticket prices high by selling fewer.
 
Is KSW the biggest mma promotion in Europe? I woulda thought some Russian org. What's that based on?
 
This is really cool. I've slowly been getting into Euro MMA -- ArmFC, AMC Fights, KSW and now Oktagon -- and they all have some damn skilled fighters.
 
True but 58-60k is insane result for OKTAGON especially when you add up that in Germany only 18+ can buy ticket and go watch mma event live. + Oktagon entered Germany +- 1-2 years ago...
I hope they also fight in the stands if you have to be 18 to buy a ticket.
 
Shiiiit

It looks epic, (2nd vid) would like to attend

First vid look like it featured Edmund tho lolol (when guy had mask on)

