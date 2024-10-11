BroRogan
Almost 60.000 fans will fill up the Deutsche Bank Park in Frankfurt tomorrow for this event - pretty cool to see MMA can draw such a number here and I will tune for this of course. They also gonna have a event at the brand new indoor arena in Munich in December which I may going to attend. Nice to see it's growing in popularity and getting more main stream slowly but surely. That's why I decided to make a thread for this event and promote that a bit
For anyone interested to check out some of it the Prelims are always free to watch on YouTube(see link below).
https://www.tapology.com/fightcenter/events/111712-oktagon-62-bigger-than-ever
Main Card 8pm CET
Christian Jungwirth vs Christian Eckerlin
Patrik Kincl vs Kerim Engizek
Max Coga vs Antum Racic
Niko Samsonidse vs Daniel Torres
Lazar Todev vs Adam Palasz
Max Holzer vs Mohammed Trabelsi
Prelims (live on https://www.youtube.com/@oktagon_global ) 5pm CET
Mago Machaev vs James Hendin
Pavol Langer vs Will Fleury
Hafeni Nafuka vs Arijan Topallaj
Denis Ilbay vs Michael Deiga-Scheck
Pre-Show 4.30pm CET live on https://www.youtube.com/@oktagon_deutschland