Almost 60.000 fans will fill up the Deutsche Bank Park in Frankfurt tomorrow for this event - pretty cool to see MMA can draw such a number here and I will tune for this of course. They also gonna have a event at the brand new indoor arena in Munich in December which I may going to attend. Nice to see it's growing in popularity and getting more main stream slowly but surely. That's why I decided to make a thread for this event and promote that a bitFor anyone interested to check out some of it the Prelims are always free to watch on YouTube(see link below).Christian Jungwirth vs Christian EckerlinPatrik Kincl vs Kerim EngizekMax Coga vs Antum RacicNiko Samsonidse vs Daniel TorresLazar Todev vs Adam PalaszMax Holzer vs Mohammed TrabelsiMago Machaev vs James HendinPavol Langer vs Will FleuryHafeni Nafuka vs Arijan TopallajDenis Ilbay vs Michael Deiga-Scheck