PBP Oktagon 62 - Oct 12 biggest MMA event ever in Germany

BroRogan

BroRogan

Gold Belt
@Gold
Joined
Nov 24, 2018
Messages
23,396
Reaction score
85,098
Oktagon-62-Tickets-2.jpg


Almost 60.000 fans will fill up the Deutsche Bank Park in Frankfurt tomorrow for this event - pretty cool to see MMA can draw such a number here and I will tune for this of course. They also gonna have a event at the brand new indoor arena in Munich in December which I may going to attend. Nice to see it's growing in popularity and getting more main stream slowly but surely. That's why I decided to make a thread for this event and promote that a bit ;)😜

For anyone interested to check out some of it the Prelims are always free to watch on YouTube(see link below).

@Jackonfire @PurpleStorm @Kowboy On Sherdog @helax @HI SCOTT NEWMAN @Luthien @Neck&Neck @Arqueto @The_Renaissance @Paynebringer @don't ask @BoxerMaurits @Deffid @TempleoftheDog @Poirierfan @Doughie99 @BFoe

https://www.tapology.com/fightcenter/events/111712-oktagon-62-bigger-than-ever



462343485_18368742571105636_7732404150182618872_n.jpg


Main Card 8pm CET
Christian Jungwirth vs Christian Eckerlin
Patrik Kincl vs Kerim Engizek
Max Coga vs Antum Racic
Niko Samsonidse vs Daniel Torres
Lazar Todev vs Adam Palasz
Max Holzer vs Mohammed Trabelsi

Prelims (live on https://www.youtube.com/@oktagon_global ) 5pm CET
Mago Machaev vs James Hendin
Pavol Langer vs Will Fleury
Hafeni Nafuka vs Arijan Topallaj
Denis Ilbay vs Michael Deiga-Scheck

Pre-Show 4.30pm CET live on https://www.youtube.com/@oktagon_deutschland



 
BroRogan said:
Oktagon-62-Tickets-2.jpg


Almost 60.000 fans will fill up the Deutsche Bank Park in Frankfurt tomorrow for this event - pretty cool to see MMA can draw such a number here and I will tune for this of course. They also gonna have a event at the brand new indoor arena in Munich in December which I may going to attend. Nice to see it's growing in popularity and getting more main stream slowly but surely. That's why I decided to make a thread for this event and promote that a bit ;)😜

For anyone interested to check out some of it the Prelims are always free to watch on YouTube(see link below).

@Jackonfire @PurpleStorm @Kowboy On Sherdog @helax @HI SCOTT NEWMAN @Luthien @Neck&Neck @Arqueto @The_Renaissance @Paynebringer @don't ask @BoxerMaurits @Deffid @TempleoftheDog @Poirierfan @Doughie99 @BFoe

https://www.tapology.com/fightcenter/events/111712-oktagon-62-bigger-than-ever



462343485_18368742571105636_7732404150182618872_n.jpg


Main Card 8pm CET
Christian Jungwirth vs Christian Eckerlin
Patrik Kincl vs Kerim Engizek
Max Coga vs Antum Racic
Niko Samsonidse vs Daniel Torres
Lazar Todev vs Adam Palasz
Max Holzer vs Mohammed Trabelsi

Prelims (live on https://www.youtube.com/@oktagon_global ) 5pm CET
Mago Machaev vs James Hendin
Pavol Langer vs Will Fleury
Hafeni Nafuka vs Arijan Topallaj
Denis Ilbay vs Michael Deiga-Scheck

Pre-Show 4.30pm CET live on https://www.youtube.com/@oktagon_deutschland
Click to expand...

Sweet, I'll check out the prelims foshow.
 
Looks really cool, this is what pro fighting is supposed to be all about, huge crowds and lots of excitement and buzz and energy, this is how sports are supposed to be. billion times better than UFC Apex, it takes all of the energy and buzz away, its so flat and unimportant looking.

I know you said you'll tune in, but will you go? how far is that arena from your house?. I'll tune it and give it a watch, thanks for sharing my little bro rogany
 
Really good card. Probably the best one they've done top to bottom.

Looking forward to Kincl Vs Engicek, Samsonidse Vs Torres and Machaev Vs Hendin the most.
 
Thank you so much for tagging me on this! I'm getting so much combat action these days... there's also a Glory tomorrow.
 
HI SCOTT NEWMAN said:
I know you said you'll tune in, but will you go? how far is that arena from your house?
Click to expand...

Not for this ;) As I said I might go to a event in December which would be "around the corner" for me when they are in Munich at the SAP Garden

cced7740-e781-4fc5-83d5-f395a872a4a5.jpeg
 
BoxerMaurits said:
Oktagon, GLORY, and Boxing are going down tomorrow during the day / evening, I’ll be glued to my TV all day!
And UFC at night :cool:
Click to expand...

Yes that should be a nice day of combat sports! :) And also glad there ain't no Bundesliga tomorrow that could go in the way. Perfect timing 😸
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,249,440
Messages
56,320,884
Members
175,162
Latest member
DmacEspeciales

Share this page

Back
Top