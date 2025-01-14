So you believe each town in the state should have a government funded homeless shelter to use? Tell us where your borders for services are? I'm sure you don't have any, money grows on trees and we can accommodate all manner of social assistance.



Or do you think it's far more cost effective to amalgamate and centralize in areas more conducive to opportunities and potential living arrangements?



Oklahoma is not a large piece of land whatsoever. The ability for anybody to pickup and move to one of the two cities, which lay fairly well spaced and well centered in the region, should be rather trivial.