A sign of what's to come perhaps:
"Specifically, SB 484 says:
“No municipality of this state with a population less than three hundred thousand (300,000) according to the most recent Federal Decennial Census shall provide programs or services to homeless persons including, but not limited to, owning or leasing land for the purpose of building or maintaining a homeless shelter.”
Any municipality that meets the population requirement set forth in subsection B of this section that is providing programs or services to homeless persons on the effective date of this act shall immediately terminate such services and, if the municipality currently owns or leases land for the purpose of building or maintaining a homeless shelter, cease using the land for such purpose.”
The bill defines a homeless person as anyone who:
But hey criminalizing homelessness is a good way to pack those prisons full of cheap labor.
- Lacks a fixed, regular, and adequate nighttime residence
- Has as a primary nighttime residence a publicly or privately operated shelter designed to provide temporary living accommodations
- Has as a primary nighttime residence a public or private place not designed for, or ordinarily used as, a regular sleeping accommodation for human beings
- Persons and families who do not have access to normal accommodations as a result of violence or the threat of violence from a cohabitant.
https://www.google.com/amp/s/kfor.com/news/local/oklahoma-aims-to-ban-all-but-two-cities-from-providing-homeless-shelters-homeless-outreach/amp/
But hey criminalizing homelessness is a good way to pack those prisons full of cheap labor.