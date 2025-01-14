  • Xenforo Cloud upgraded our forum to XenForo version 2.3.4. This update has created styling issues to our current templates, this is just a temporary look. We will continue to work on clearing up these issues for the next few days and restore the site to its more familiar look, but please report any other issues you may experience so we can look into. Thanks for your patience and understanding.

Law Oklahoma Senator's War on the homeless:

Feb 22, 2005
51,772
24,413
A sign of what's to come perhaps:

"Specifically, SB 484 says:

“No municipality of this state with a population less than three hundred thousand (300,000) according to the most recent Federal Decennial Census shall provide programs or services to homeless persons including, but not limited to, owning or leasing land for the purpose of building or maintaining a homeless shelter.”

Any municipality that meets the population requirement set forth in subsection B of this section that is providing programs or services to homeless persons on the effective date of this act shall immediately terminate such services and, if the municipality currently owns or leases land for the purpose of building or maintaining a homeless shelter, cease using the land for such purpose.”

The bill defines a homeless person as anyone who:

  • Lacks a fixed, regular, and adequate nighttime residence
  • Has as a primary nighttime residence a publicly or privately operated shelter designed to provide temporary living accommodations
  • Has as a primary nighttime residence a public or private place not designed for, or ordinarily used as, a regular sleeping accommodation for human beings
Or

  • Persons and families who do not have access to normal accommodations as a result of violence or the threat of violence from a cohabitant.
I really like that last one. If someone in you're house is trying to kill or harm you or your kids, tough sh*t.




But hey criminalizing homelessness is a good way to pack those prisons full of cheap labor.
 
So you believe each town in the state should have a government funded homeless shelter to use? Tell us where your borders for services are? I'm sure you don't have any, money grows on trees and we can accommodate all manner of social assistance.

Or do you think it's far more cost effective to amalgamate and centralize in areas more conducive to opportunities and potential living arrangements?

Oklahoma is not a large piece of land whatsoever. The ability for anybody to pickup and move to one of the two cities, which lay fairly well spaced and well centered in the region, should be rather trivial.
 
Natural Order said:
So you believe each town in the state should have a government funded homeless shelter to use? Tell us where your borders for services are? I'm sure you don't have any, money grows on trees and we can accommodate all manner of social assistance.

Or do you think it's far more cost effective to amalgamate and centralize in areas more conducive to opportunities and potential living arrangements?

Oklahoma is not a large piece of land whatsoever. The ability for anybody to pickup and move to one of the two cities, which lay fairly well spaced and well centered in the region, should be rather trivial.
What? Of course towns should be able to make homeless shelters if they want to. What kind of question is that? Lol

So you literally think people with no homes in towns banned from giving them services should just...go to the City.

Can't write this stuff.
 
Sinister said:
What? Of course towns should be able to make homeless shelters if they want to. What kind of question is that? Lol

So you literally think people with no homes in towns banned from giving them services should just...go to the City.

Can't write this stuff.
When you believe resources are infinite, any whimsical idea sounds sane.
 
People with no resources should most certainly receive social services like these in cities, where all manner of need is centralized and accessible.

There will most certainly be halfway houses and facilities for battered women/families.....but @Sinister likes to lump it all into "homeless shelters".....
 
Natural Order said:
People with no resources should most certainly receive social services like these in cities, where all manner of need is centralized and accessible.

There will most certainly be halfway houses and facilities for battered women/families.....but @Sinister likes to lump it all into "homeless shelters".....
This isn't my bill guy. The bill is lumping it all in together. @Natural Order is just cool with suggesting homeless people be required to travel to get services
 
