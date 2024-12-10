Oil derricks hidden in plain sight in Los Angeles

1. Packard Well Site​

2. Beverly Center ​

3. Tower of Hope​

4. Cardiff Tower​

5. Man-made islands off the coast of Long Beach

Okay I must be getting old because I found this way more interesting than I should've. Some of these are hidden pretty well and you'd never guess what they are. And I also found it really interesting that in 1890 LA had only 50,000 people. That wasn't that long ago. Crazy what a difference a little over 100 years makes.Built in 1967, what looks like a windowless beige office building along Pico in the Mid-Wilshire neighborhood hides 52 oil and gas wells owned by Sentinel Peak Resources. A derrick on tracks moves from well head to well head within the roofless structureTucked on the western side of the Beverly Center, this Sentinel Peak Resources rig peeks out from behind tall walls and foliage, barely visible to passersby on San Vicente. From the top of the mall’s parking garage you can scope the site’s full expanse, which includes 54 wells that tap into the Salt Lake and Beverly Hills oil fields and produce tens of thousands of barrels of black gold every year.The 165-foot derrick at Beverly Hills High was dubbed the “Tower of Hope” in 2000 and clad in a vinyl, sound-absorbing sheath festooned with flowers painted by hospitalized children. Lawsuits claiming chemicals associated with the rig caused cancer were either dismissed or settled, but after owner Venoco went bankrupt, the decades-old drilling site was shut down in July 2017.The Pico-Robertson neighborhood has been a Jewish enclave since the end of World War II, so it makes sense that then-owner Occidental Petroleum disguised this drilling site at Pico and Cardiff as a synagogue in 1966. Rebuilt in 2001, the pseudo-shul (now the property of Pacific Coast Energy) is home to 40 wells, which are accessed by a movable derrick that taps the same oil field as the Tower of Hope.It's kind of disturbing on one hand, given how the chemicals from these things evidently give people cancer.But I guess it's better than this: